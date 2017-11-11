Jacked-Up 2018 Bentley Continental GT 4x4 Rendered as SUV Slayer

We still live in an era where the mainstream side of the automotive industry believes that those who need high ground clearance must accept the inevitable disconnected driving experience delivered by an SUV. Fortunately, though, the super-SUV market is on its way to becoming an actually rich universe, with more and more velocity-focused carmakers jumping the bandwagon.

9 photos







Of course, most of these creations currently come from the aftermarket or from the render world, but at least these small steps are being made in the right direction.



The freshest example of this comes from the 2018 Bentley Continental GT 4x4 in the image above. This JT (it is a jacked-up Grand Tourer after all) was rendered using the splendid lines of the new Conti GT as a starting point and we have to admit that we're in love with the result - pixel tip to Instagram label Felu Cars.



And there are multiple arguments that show the dream we have here isn't all that crazy. For one thing, the Continental GT already comes with all-wheel-drive and an air suspension that can be raised to offer a generous ground clearance.



Secondly, a terrain-taming Continental GT already exists, even though we're talking about a



Truth be told, we can't wait to see such machines being offered in factory trim and, for instance, we hope the Porsche 911 Safari rumors will eventually lead to assembly line reality.





A post shared by FELU Cars (@felu_cars) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:02am PST However, we don't necessarily have to turn to SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne or the nearly-baked Lamborghini Urus to get our high-riding speeding thrills. And that's because jacked-up go-fast machines seem to be turning into a thing. Jporstcars , as we labeled the genre, are not an entirely new breed. Instead, the novelty lies in the fact that they're growing in popularity.Of course, most of these creations currently come from the aftermarket or from the render world, but at least these small steps are being made in the right direction.The freshest example of this comes from the 2018 Bentley Continental GT 4x4 in the image above. This JT (it is a jacked-up Grand Tourer after all) was rendered using the splendid lines of the new Conti GT as a starting point and we have to admit that we're in love with the result - pixel tip to Instagram label Felu Cars.And there are multiple arguments that show the dream we have here isn't all that crazy. For one thing, the Continental GT already comes with all-wheel-drive and an air suspension that can be raised to offer a generous ground clearance.Secondly, a terrain-taming Continental GT already exists, even though we're talking about a third-party conversion based on the old model.Truth be told, we can't wait to see such machines being offered in factory trim and, for instance, we hope the Porsche 911 Safari rumors will eventually lead to assembly line reality.