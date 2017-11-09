Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Knocks Everybody Out in German Drag Racing Frenzy

The GT3 RS badge stands for the ultimate track dedication in naturally aspirated form. However, owners of the Rennsport Neunelfer will do just about anything with their Porsches and the latest example of this comes from a recent drag racing event in Germany, that saw a 911 GT3 RS PDK grabbing tons and tons of attention.

The fight involving the SL63 and the GT3 RS might sound promising, but you shouldn't build any serious expectations. And that's because the Affalterbach-massaged roadster experienced plenty of wheelspin during the take-off phase of the race. In stark contrast, the Porscha seemed to have no trouble finding its grip and we're not just talking about the battle against the three-pointed star machine here.



For instance, the leaping abilities of the 911 allowed it to easily go past the all-paw advantage of the Audi R8s, as you'll notice in the clip.



Porschephiles among you might wonder why this Neunelfer is particularly vocal. The answer is simple, with the car having received an aftermarket exhaust supplied by Akrapovic - this aftermarket specialist delivers some of of the loudest hardware out there. So yes, the aural side of the clip is just as enticing as the visual one.



Note that the



