Technical K.O.: 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs. McLaren 570S Drag Race

The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Mclaren 570S could hardly be more different, which might mean that one wouldn't normally expect to see the two being thrown at each other. However, when it comes to the YouTube realm, such a battle only comes naturally.

4 photos



The Chevy and the Macca headed over to Mexico for this brawl, with the two going for the usual rolling take-off. We won't throw too many spoilers your way, but, as we mentioned in the title above, this wasn't the kind of race that needed a photo finish.



Truth be told, there is one thing that the



In case the 650 hp Camaro we have here seems familiar, it's because the car is owned by YouTuber GuitarmageddonZL1, who is a huge fan of the ZL1 badge.



That's right, we're talking about the vlogger who modded the hell out of his fifth-gen Camaro ZL1 and then saw the custom exhaust of the car



Since the man is seriously in love with his sixth-generation Camaro, the aficionado has decided to take the thing down the aftermarket route. As he explains in the video, he's willing to go past the bolt-on stage, which means that we might get to see the blown 6.2-liter motor of this ZL1 delivering north of 1,000 ponies.



Thus, you shouldn't be surprised to see the ZL1 and the 570S duking it out in a drag race. Unfortunately, the two velocity devils didn't take the battle to the track, choosing to duke it out on the street instead.The Chevy and the Macca headed over to Mexico for this brawl, with the two going for the usual rolling take-off. We won't throw too many spoilers your way, but, as we mentioned in the title above, this wasn't the kind of race that needed a photo finish.Truth be told, there is one thing that the 570S and the Camaro ZL1 have in common, with both bending the sportscar genre. While the Chevy emulates the said kind of machine's handling traits, the 570S blurs the border between sportscars and supercars.In case the 650 hp Camaro we have here seems familiar, it's because the car is owned by YouTuber GuitarmageddonZL1, who is a huge fan of the ZL1 badge.That's right, we're talking about the vlogger who modded the hell out of his fifth-gen Camaro ZL1 and then saw the custom exhaust of the car setting off the curtain airbags while he was out hooning with his SO in the passenger seat.Since the man is seriously in love with his sixth-generation Camaro, the aficionado has decided to take the thing down the aftermarket route. As he explains in the video, he's willing to go past the bolt-on stage, which means that we might get to see the blown 6.2-liter motor of this ZL1 delivering north of 1,000 ponies.