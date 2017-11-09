autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Technical K.O.: 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs. McLaren 570S Drag Race

9 Nov 2017, 13:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Mclaren 570S could hardly be more different, which might mean that one wouldn't normally expect to see the two being thrown at each other. However, when it comes to the YouTube realm, such a battle only comes naturally.
4 photos
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs McLaren 570S Drag Race2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs McLaren 570S Drag Race2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs McLaren 570S Drag Race
Thus, you shouldn't be surprised to see the ZL1 and the 570S duking it out in a drag race. Unfortunately, the two velocity devils didn't take the battle to the track, choosing to duke it out on the street instead.

The Chevy and the Macca headed over to Mexico for this brawl, with the two going for the usual rolling take-off. We won't throw too many spoilers your way, but, as we mentioned in the title above, this wasn't the kind of race that needed a photo finish.

Truth be told, there is one thing that the 570S and the Camaro ZL1 have in common, with both bending the sportscar genre. While the Chevy emulates the said kind of machine's handling traits, the 570S blurs the border between sportscars and supercars.

In case the 650 hp Camaro we have here seems familiar, it's because the car is owned by YouTuber GuitarmageddonZL1, who is a huge fan of the ZL1 badge.

That's right, we're talking about the vlogger who modded the hell out of his fifth-gen Camaro ZL1 and then saw the custom exhaust of the car setting off the curtain airbags while he was out hooning with his SO in the passenger seat.

Since the man is seriously in love with his sixth-generation Camaro, the aficionado has decided to take the thing down the aftermarket route. As he explains in the video, he's willing to go past the bolt-on stage, which means that we might get to see the blown 6.2-liter motor of this ZL1 delivering north of 1,000 ponies.

2017 chevrolet camaro zl1 mclaren 570s drag racing McLaren Chevrolet muscle car
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Latest car models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVAll car models  