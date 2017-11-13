2020 Porsche 911 Chases BMW M8 in Nurburgring Testing Frenzy

Two of the most anticipated coupes out there are currently doing their thing on the Nurburgring and we're talking about the 2020 Porsche 911 and the BMW M8.

We are, of course, talking about an uber-focused sportscar and a Grand Tourer and you can easily see this by zooming in on the body roll displayed by each of the machines.



Nevertheless, we'll remind you that both the next incarnation of the Porsche 911 and the



We can't help but continue down this apple-to-orange comparo path and mention that the horsepower gap between these two slabs of Germany is massive.



As far as the M8 is concerned, the rumor mill talks about the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 heart of the new M5 to be taken past the 600 ho border for the big coupe.



When it comes to the Neunelfer, the test car seen here is either a Carrera or a Carrera S (possibly with the "4" badge) and these models will be animated by updated versions of the new turbocharged 3.0-liter boxers introduced for the 991.2 generation, so we're talking about outputs sitting in between 400 and 500 ponies.



In terms of the traction, the BMW should be even cooler than the Porsche. Unless Porsche decides to redefine its model range philosophy (we wouldn't hold our breath for that), you'll have to choose between rear-paw and all-wheel-drive Neunelfer models. Nevertheless, we're expecting the BMW M8 to follow the footsteps of the



Meanwhile, you can check out the prototypes flying on the Nordschleife in the video below, with the soundtrack of the test cars also giving you a comparison opportunity.



