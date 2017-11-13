2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Causes a Stir in German Traffic

autoevolution
13 Nov 2017
Owners of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 from across the world can now enjoy their rear-engined delights in both six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK form, but the Touring Package incarnation of the Porscha has yet to reach dealers.
Since we can't stand the wait and we're convinced many of you feel the same, we've decided to keep an eye out for any online appearance of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and deliver the resulting media to you.

The freshest example of this comes from the Zuffenahusen animal in the images we have here. We're looking at a GT3 TP example that comes dressed in Guards Red - this happened to be the launch color for the non-TP 991.2 GT3.

The pics, which come from Autogespot, show the red devil in German traffic, with the 500 hp wonder having been caught on camera in Karlsruhe. And, as we mentioned in the intro, we are talking about a manufacturer-owned vehicle.

As far as the optional extras go, the pictures we have here allo us to notice a few sweet bits. We're referring to the full bucket seats, which are shared with the 918 Spyder - these racetrack-orientated seats seem a bit extreme for a daily driver such as the Touring Package.

Then we have the full-LED headlights and the Sport Chrono package, with the latter ensuring that the driver can keep track of his activities... on the track.

When it comes to the brakes, the red calipers signal the presence of the standard steel brakes. These are arguably more suitable for street use compared to the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, simply because they are quieter in operation.

With the first Paint To Sample examples of the (non-TP) 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 now being almost ready to reach their owners, we'll remind you we recently spotted such aero-sculpted speeding tools.
