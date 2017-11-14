autoevolution
Red and White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 "Rally Spec" Looks Amazing

We've now shown you enough 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 specs to be able to tell the uber-special ones from the others (just don't call the latter "normal", okay?). And the Gen 2 GT3 we're here to bring you certainly stands out.
The color combo on the car and the white wheels, along with the side decals featuring the same hue, have determined us to come up with the rally spec nickname for this Porscha.

Zooming in on the car, we notice a set of sweet optional extras. For instance, the said wheels are filled with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, as indicated by the... banana-colored calipers.

Then we have items such as the full-LED headlights and the carbon fiber mirror caps. As for the interior, the Alcantara-clad cabin of the Zuffenhausen hero comes with red stripes and contrast stitching that match the exterior hue of the 500 hp toy. The floor mats are also custom.

This rear-engined animal has also been taken down the aftermarket route. Despite the fact that the 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 has brought an all-new 4.0-liter engine, one that's louder than the 3.8-liter boxer it replaces, there will always be owners aiming for even more decibel delights.

And the 2018 GT3 we have here brings yet another example of this, with the flat-six at the posterior of the Neunelfer using a custom setup supplied by iPE Exhaust. And while we can't listen to the naturally aspirated song of this flat-six, the Taiwan-based aftermarket developer delivers some of the loudest goodies out there.

If you've made it this far, you're certainly a Porschephile and we'll remind you that we can now talk about 911 GT3 Touring Package sightings. No, the TP GT3s haven't reached their owners yet, but multiple examples of the clean-look machine have already been caught on camera. In fact, we've shown you a Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package yesterday.


 

