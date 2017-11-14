autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2018 Toyota Hilux Launched In Thailand, Facelift Gets Tacoma-like Grille

14 Nov 2017, 11:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced in 2015 and mainly produced in Thailand, the eighth-generation Hilux is the workhorse of choice for Toyota in every part of the world except for North America. But for the mid-cycle facelift of the mid-size pickup truck, the U.S.-spec Tacoma serves as the main influence on the exterior design.
13 photos
2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)2018 Toyota Hilux facelift (Thailand-spec model)
The Tacoma-like styling is easy observable at the front grille, which now sports a hexagonal design. The fog lights are also influenced by the Tacoma, though not as much as the grille. Introduced in Thailand, the Tacoma-like grille of the 2018 Hilux is exclusive to the 4x4 and 4x2 Prerunner models.

Lesser models are fitted with the grille we all know from the pre-facelift, which is a curious choice from the design department. For all that, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any significant change whatsoever inside the ’18 Hilux. In keeping with this approach to facelifting, powertrain combos haven’t changed from the 2017 model year, consisting of three four-pot engines in Thailand: 2.4-liter (150 PS), 2.7-liter (166 PS), and 2.8-liter turbo diesel (177 PS and 450 Nm/253 lb-ft). And just like before, buyers get to choose between the 6-speed stick shift and 6-speed automatic transmission.

As far as trim levels are concerned, the Thailand-spec 2018 Toyota Hilux welcomes the Rocco. Slotted at the top of the range, the Hilux Rocco is a double cab that comes exclusively with the 2.8-liter gasoline-fed engine. Available with rear- and four-wheel-drive, the range-topping truck gets exclusive graphics, black trim for the interior, black-painted sports bar, 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, and a lot of standard creature comforts.

It remains to be seen how much longer it’ll take for Toyota to update the Euro-spec Hilux to facelift configuration, but most importantly, hearsay suggests there’s a performance model in the pipeline. The automaker admitted that there’s a gap in the lineup only a Raptor-like Hilux could fill, the sort of Hilux that would slot above the TRD. The thing, however, is that Toyota hasn’t green-lit the said model for production, at least not yet.

2018 Toyota Hilux facelift Toyota Hilux pickup truck Toyota Thailand toyota tacoma
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactAll TOYOTA models  