2018 Toyota Hilux Launched In Thailand, Facelift Gets Tacoma-like Grille

The Tacoma-like styling is easy observable at the front grille, which now sports a hexagonal design. The fog lights are also influenced by the Tacoma
, though not as much as the grille. Introduced in Thailand, the Tacoma-like grille of the 2018 Hilux is exclusive to the 4x4 and 4x2 Prerunner models.
Lesser models are fitted with the grille we all know from the pre-facelift, which is a curious choice from the design department. For all that, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any significant change whatsoever inside the ’18 Hilux. In keeping with this approach to facelifting, powertrain combos haven’t changed from the 2017 model year
, consisting of three four-pot engines in Thailand: 2.4-liter (150 PS), 2.7-liter (166 PS), and 2.8-liter turbo diesel (177 PS and 450 Nm/253 lb-ft). And just like before, buyers get to choose between the 6-speed stick shift and 6-speed automatic transmission.
As far as trim levels are concerned, the Thailand-spec 2018 Toyota Hilux welcomes the Rocco. Slotted at the top of the range, the Hilux Rocco is a double cab that comes exclusively with the 2.8-liter gasoline-fed engine. Available with rear- and four-wheel-drive, the range-topping truck gets exclusive graphics, black trim for the interior, black-painted sports bar, 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires
, and a lot of standard creature comforts.
It remains to be seen how much longer it’ll take for Toyota to update the Euro-spec Hilux to facelift configuration, but most importantly, hearsay suggests there’s a performance model in the pipeline. The automaker admitted that there’s a gap in the lineup only a Raptor-like Hilux could fill, the sort of Hilux that would slot above the TRD
. The thing, however, is that Toyota hasn’t green-lit the said model for production, at least not yet.