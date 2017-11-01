autoevolution
 

Hyundai Kona vs. Toyota C-HR: Which is the Funkiest Crossover?

There's a myriad of small crossovers vying for your attention these days. However, while looking for the latest and the funkiest, you will no doubt have come across the Toyota C-HR and Hyundai's new Kona.
The CH-R is styled more boldly and with purpose. From the outset, it was supposed to combine elements from a coupe into the crossover body, and it did that very successfully, especially around the back. Thanks to a double explosion of a spoiler and tapered trunk, it looks very sport.

However, the Kona is also very bold, and this review says it makes a far better family SUV, thanks to ample visibility out of the back windows and door handles that the kids can reach. Guess they mean "family MPV" not "family SUV."

Some people just want the attention and don't have kids. Others will look at the thick, restrictive rear doors of the C-HR and think it protects babies better.The Australians get better stuff
The Kona is available in Australia with a base 2-liter and FWD or a 1.6-liter turbo and AWD. By comparison, Hyundai Europe is only offering a 1-liter turbo right now.

Sure, the twin-clutch gearbox isn't the smoothest, but you can say the same thing about its equivalents from Renault or Volkswagen. The Kona is fun to drive and feels great. It's also quiet on the inside, which is more than we can say about some rivals.

The C-HR is supposed to be more economical, but there's a reason for that: a 1.2-liter turbo engine matched to a CVT, which is the only powertrain in the land down under. Like the Hyundai, the Toyota has fully independent rear suspension, which means it should feel more playful in the corners than most of its rivals.

We want to have the Kona's turbo engine in the much sexier Toyota. But since that can't happen, we'll settle for a better equipped if slightly duller Korean car.

