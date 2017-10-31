Toyota C-HR R-Tuned Is a 600 HP Juke-R Rival

autoevolution
 

Back in 2015, the Juke-R project culminated when version 2.0 got the 600 horsepower engine out of a GT-R Nismo. Today, the Toyota C-HR matched it as a SEMA project that looks fit to take on Pike's Peak.
This is the C-HR R-Tuned, which isn't a name we particularly like. While the regular model has a pretty uneventful powertrain, consisting of a 144-hp 2-liter matched to a CVT, this one is fully customized.

Under the hood, you'll find a tried and tested 2AZ-FE, which is a 2.4-liter engine you'd find in older Camry models as well as the Scion tC coupe. But nothing about it has been left stock, from forged pistons to a titanium and Inconel valvetrain. A giant Garet turbocharger has been strapped on, helping the car produce 600 horsepower.

The engine is linked to a Toyota E-Series 5-speed manual transmission that has wholly upgraded internals and an OS Giken limited-slip differential. Going from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds, the C-HR is unlike any family crossover out there. What we wouldn't give to see this kind of character on the road car, even with half the horsepower!

But unlike the Juke-R, Toyota has no plans to put this even into limited production. The R-Tuned is strictly a concept made for SEMA by Dan Garder Spec. What's the point of getting people excited about a car they could never have?

Setting our bitterness aside, we have to talk about the rest of the mods. The C-HR R-Tuned also comes with 14-inch rotors stopped by four-piston front calipers from Bremo. Like a race car, it features remote-reservoir adjustable shocks at all four corners, as well as slick 275mm tires.

There's various aero bits scattered around as well, like a new front bumper with a chin spoiler, side skirts, and a massive wing. They help produce about 300 lbs of downforce at 100mph while the base crossover probably had lots of lift. Speaking of which, the 1.7 G of lateral acceleration and 1.2 G of braking deceleration are unmatched by production Toyotas.

