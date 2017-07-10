autoevolution

Toyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing: One Extensively Modified Crossover

10 Jul 2017, 18:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The tuning industry in Japan isn't preoccupied with either drifting or going fast. Instead, everybody it dreaming up body kits for the Toyota C-HR. Just check out what Kuhl Racing has done.
14 photos
Toyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified CrossoverToyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing One Extensively Modified Crossover
The C-HR wasn't even designed to be sold in Japan. Originally, Europeans were the main focus, but the whole world wanted a piece of the Coupe High Rider.

During its debut year (2016) it became the 4th best selling Toyota after just a few months. And despite it only being available with the 1.2-liter turbo or a Prius-like hybrid drive, this crossover gets A LOT of tuning packages.

We've literally seen dozens, and the one put together by C-HR isn't even the most extensive. But we have a bit of respect for their style after what they've done with those metal etched wonders.

The modded crossover is as low as a badger's badger, so it's clearly riding on air suspension. The negative camber is way more visible at the back, which either has to do with the suspension differences or the JDM style.

We could name all the parts: front spoiler, side step, rear floating diffuser, fog light attachment, rear half spoiler, center muffler and more. But you just have to look, and you'll immediately notice what's going on. The two-tone wheels come from Verz and are wrapped in Falken tires.

In case this one doesn't flip your boat, even Toyota sells a couple of body kits, one from TRD and the other under the Modellista brand. But we took the liberty of adding the C-HR by Lyzer, which is pink, to end of the photo gallery. But there's much more going on over there. In fact, we'd wager that it's temporarily become a more common target for tuning than the GT 86.
toyota c-hr Toyota KUHL Racing toyota tuning
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business