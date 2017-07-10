Toyota C-HR Tuned by Kuhl Racing: One Extensively Modified Crossover

The tuning industry in Japan isn't preoccupied with either drifting or going fast. Instead, everybody it dreaming up body kits for the Toyota C-HR. Just check out what Kuhl Racing has done.

14 photos



During its debut year (2016) it became the 4th best selling Toyota after just a few months. And despite it only being available with the 1.2-liter turbo or a Prius-like hybrid drive, this crossover gets A LOT of tuning packages.



We've literally seen dozens, and the one put together by C-HR isn't even the most extensive. But we have a bit of respect for their style after what they've done with those metal etched wonders.



The modded crossover is as low as a badger's badger, so it's clearly riding on air suspension. The negative camber is way more visible at the back, which either has to do with the suspension differences or the JDM style.



We could name all the parts: front spoiler, side step, rear floating diffuser, fog light attachment, rear half spoiler, center muffler and more. But you just have to look, and you'll immediately notice what's going on. The two-tone wheels come from Verz and are wrapped in Falken tires.



The C-HR wasn't even designed to be sold in Japan. Originally, Europeans were the main focus, but the whole world wanted a piece of the Coupe High Rider. TRD and the other under the Modellista brand . But we took the liberty of adding the C-HR by Lyzer, which is pink, to end of the photo gallery. But there's much more going on over there. In fact, we'd wager that it's temporarily become a more common target for tuning than the GT 86.