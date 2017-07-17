autoevolution

Peugeot 3008 vs. Toyota C-HR vs. SEAT Ateca Crossover Comparison Has Predictable

SEAT was supposed to be the more effervescent of the Volkswagen sub-brands. But over the past couple of years, it's taken up Skoda's old role as a cost cutter. This recent crossover comparison review describes the Ateca as boring but very practical and well thought out.
That's not necessarily a bad review, but crossovers are bought with the heart, and Peugeot's new 3008 has more on offer in that department. It's stylish and comes with an interior that puts some premium brands to shame. Carwow's review also suggests it's one of the most practical in the class, as it has no transmission hump and a front seat that folds flat for carrying longer items.

But then the Ateca scores a few points in this department too, as it comes with wider opening doors and better outward visibility. The dashboard, while not as exciting, is easier to figure out and the infotainment system is responsive and intuitive. The C-HR, meanwhile, has what Mat calls a typical Toyota interior, which combines both good and bad elements. As for its exterior, he compares it to Benedict Cumberbatch: "quirky, but in a good way."

All the contenders here are powered by small 1.0 or 1.2-liter turbo gasoline engines. That might sound small for a 4x4, but it's actually more than enough... plus all of these particular models only send power to the front wheels. Also, it's pretty amazing that all these high-riders managed over 40 mpg in the real world without diesel engines.

Do crossovers buyers want keen handling? Probably not. Which is why despite the cornering prowess of Ateca and the C-HR, the Peugeot 3008 is declared the winner of this comparative review. We kind of knew this would happen from the start, especially when it's about 30% more expensive than the other two. You could probably buy a new Dacia with what you save picking the losers.

