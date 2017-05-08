Toyota C-HR 360 Video Review Lists What's Wrong with the Japanese Crossover

The Toyota C-HR
is one of those cars that's likely to appeal to everyone. Even the more conservative people have to admit that its exterior design is very well done even if it's not particularly their cup of tea.
It makes it even harder to understand how the same head of design could allow something like the new Prius
to go through, because even though Toyota's iconic model is just as bold as the C-HR, it is nowhere near as balanced. As baffling as it may, the two cars exist, and they're both headed to the international market.
Sadly, the edginess (both literally and figuratively) of the C-HR isn't mirrored on the inside as well. The small SUV
comes with a pretty nice interior layout, but it's once you get into details that you start to notice its flaws.
The C-HR has one of those that can look great in photos because the people who drew it did their job well, it's those who picked up the materials and actually put everything together who were sloppy. Of course, it was all done to save costs and allow the C-HR to come with a $22,500 base price
in the U.S., but at some point, you have to wonder whether a few extra dollars on its price wouldn't have gone a long way as far as quality is concerned.
However, for those looking for a car of this type and this size that also want a hybrid powertrain, it's virtually impossible to find an alternate. Especially since Toyota
comes with the best possible credentials for powertrains that mix gasoline and electric power.
But those aren't the only selling points for the C-HR. A nice, comfy ride and decent handling are also on the table, combined with the excellent fuel economy we've come to expect. However, there is one aspect a lot of people won't find too attractive regarding the C-HR and that is the gloomy interior atmosphere. And thanks to Carwow's 360 passenger ride quick review, you can actually get to experience that firsthand. Well, sort of.