How to Drive Stick Shift, Explained Using Death Metal Is a Toyota Abuse Tutorial

That's right - we're here to bring you a death metal-infused manual gearbox lesson. Put together by the metal-heavy crew over at RiffShop, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page looks more like a prank than a piece of tuition.Nevertheless, if you go past all the aggressive decibels, which doesn't come easy, you'll notice that the stunt can be quite informative.We wish we could tell you that no vehicle was harmed during the making of this clip, but it does look like the Toyota used by the guys does get a bit of pain. However, anybody who has gone through the process of stick tuition knows that stalling is part of the job.Over the years, we've taught tons of friends how to handle the clutch (some of us here in the office have a thing for such activities) and there's one thing we need to admit - we've met more than a few drivers for whom the early experiences might've just felt as agitated as the one seen here.And no, we're not referring to the times when the stereo was way past the normal volume, which, by the way, should pretty much see the "mute" message being displayed during the lessonsFirst of all, if you're actually willing to drive a stick, you should pay close attention to this video. After all, kicking things off in a positive mood is brilliant. However, if you lesson includes a guitar and somebody screaming lyrics into your ear, things might not end up well.If you happen to check out this video for procrastination purposes, you should be prepared for a few NSFW moments.