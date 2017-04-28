autoevolution

Toyota Recalls 228,000 Tacoma Pickups Over Potential Rear Differential Oil Leak

 
28 Apr 2017
by
It may dominate the mid-size segment, but the Tacoma has a bit of a problem. A numerous complaints filed with safety watchdog National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Toyota decided to do the right thing and recall just about 228,000 of its pickups.
The culprits are just about every example built for 2016 and 2017, and the problem, apparently, is an oil leak. In the involved vehicles, the automaker identified that the leak in question might lead to a failing rear differential. At first, owners may experience greater noise levels and reduced propulsion.

Continuous operation of the truck in this condition could damage the rear differential so badly, the unit “could seize, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.” Needless to say, locking the rear wheels at highway speeds is not exactly an entertaining experience.

So what did Toyota come up with as a solution to this issue? First things first, U.S. dealers are instructed to check the diff with utmost attention for any leakage. If there isn’t any, then the fasteners will be re-tightened accordingly. In the case an oil leakage is found, the rear differential carrier gasket needs replacing, as do the fasteners. In the worst case scenario, Toyota will replace the entire carrier assembly of the rear differential.

Whichever remedy the dealer sees fit to go with, affected owners don’t need to pay anything for Toyota’s mess-up. Regarding notifications, known owners of the 2016/2017 Tacoma will be informed about the safety recall starting with the middle of June. Those who wish to find out if their pickups are affected by this problem a tidbit before the snail mail arrives, Toyota and the NHTSA both offer a search by Vehicle Identification Number function.

Priced from $24,320, the 2017 Tacoma comes in six flavors, with the $40,960 TRD Pro sitting at the very top of the lineup. Engine options include an entry-level 2.7-liter four-cylinder mill and a more potent 3.5-liter V6.
