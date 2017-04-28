World's Only One-Piece Carbon Fiber Wheel Maker Cuts Prices by 25%

Carbon fiber
wheels have just become more affordable than ever before. There’s still a chance you cannot buy a set, but they are cheaper.
The news comes from Carbon Revolution, the only company that makes a one-piece carbon fiber rim
that is commercially available. Unlike the rims made by Koenigsegg, for example, you can buy Carbon Revolution wheels for your car from a store, but they will not be cheap.
You may have heard about this company before, as it is the supplier for the Ford GT
and Shelby GT350R Mustang
. These contracts with car manufacturers
are the reason why the company can now afford to cut the price of its wheels
by 25%.
The news is fabulous for those who can afford these wheels, and it is a sign that the market will be ready to have even more affordable rims like these in a few years.
While it may have been tempting to start a company that sells rims costing $20,000 a set, there’s a limit to how many of those pairs can be brought to the market.
If your business has more affordable products than high-end ones, there’s a good chance that you will do more business than the people who sell the expensive products.
The situation only works in certain conditions, but many companies have demonstrated that it can be done. In other words, there' a chance these wheels will become cheaper in a few years if many people buy them today.
Carbon fiber wheels bring a significant improvement for an automobile, in the form of reducing unsprung mass and enhancing stiffness.
Carbon Revolution’s CR-9 wheels
now have an MSRP of $11,850 for its five-bolt fitment. The discount that was announced will bring a difference of about $4,000 when compared to the previous retail price.
Porsche
customers with center lock fittings can get a set of four Carbon Revolution CR-9 rims for $13,850, also thanks to this discount. In the USA, Carbon Revolution has 20 dealers, but products can also be ordered from its website.