2018 Toyota C-HR Arrives At U.S. Dealers In April, Priced From $22,500

Toyota has yet to confirm or deny if all-wheel-drive and a hybrid will be made available during the model’s lifecycle, but that’s a story for another time. ’Till then, let’s wait and see how well the C-HR will sell in the U.S. Almost the same car as its European counterpart , the U.S-spec C-HR is an amalgam of sharp lines and unconventional motifs for the crossover segment. It oozes character unlike anything else of this shape and size, which is exactly what you would expect from a $22,500 car before taxes.Slated to arrive at dealers in April for the 2018 model year , the C-HR is available in two trim levels for the time being: XLE ($22,500) and XLE Premium ($24,350). Both of them are propelled by Toyota’s 3ZR-FAE engine, which supplies 144 hp at 6,100 rpm and 139 lb-ft at 3,900 rpm.Only one transmission is available, the CVTi-S, and compared to CVTs from not that long ago, it’s programmed to simulate seven gear ratios. This feature is only available once the driver selects Sport Mode. Gas mileage-minded buyers that aren’t interested in that have a reason to rejoice as well. With an expected EPA-estimated 27 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined, the C-HR is also pretty fuel efficient.As standard, Toyota ’s smallest crossover gets 18-inch alloy wheels, bucket seats, dual-zone climate control, 7.0-inch audio display, and Safety Sense P with Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Pre-Collision System with Active Braking is on the menu as well, as are a backup camera, Hill-Start Assist Control, and 10 airbags.Toyota also makes a case of the C-HR’s handling, highlighting that “years were spent developing on-road nimbleness and ride quality on some of the world’s most curvaceous and pitted roads, including the Nurburgring Nordschleife.” Essentially the compact take on Toyota’s TNGA platform , the backbone of the C-HR prides itself on an inherent low center of gravity.Toyota has yet to confirm or deny if all-wheel-drive and a hybrid will be made available during the model’s lifecycle, but that’s a story for another time. ’Till then, let’s wait and see how well the C-HR will sell in the U.S.