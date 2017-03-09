2018 Toyota C-HR Arrives At U.S. Dealers In April, Priced From $22,500

It may be small, but it is a head-turner. It may be equipped with a 2.0-liter engine, but it’s only available in front-wheel-drive form. The Toyota C-HR for the U.S. market is a bit of a mongrel, but then again, who cares? It is the exterior design of the C-HR that will ensure its commercial success.
Almost the same car as its European counterpart
, the U.S-spec C-HR is an amalgam of sharp lines and unconventional motifs for the crossover segment. It oozes character unlike anything else of this shape and size, which is exactly what you would expect from a $22,500 car before taxes.
Slated to arrive at dealers in April for the 2018 model year
, the C-HR is available in two trim levels for the time being: XLE ($22,500) and XLE Premium ($24,350). Both of them are propelled by Toyota’s 3ZR-FAE engine, which supplies 144 hp at 6,100 rpm and 139 lb-ft at 3,900 rpm.
Only one transmission is available, the CVTi-S, and compared to CVTs from not that long ago, it’s programmed to simulate seven gear ratios. This feature is only available once the driver selects Sport Mode. Gas mileage-minded buyers that aren’t interested in that have a reason to rejoice as well. With an expected EPA-estimated 27 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined, the C-HR is also pretty fuel efficient.
As standard, Toyota
’s smallest crossover gets 18-inch alloy wheels, bucket seats, dual-zone climate control, 7.0-inch audio display, and Safety Sense P with Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Pre-Collision System with Active Braking is on the menu as well, as are a backup camera, Hill-Start Assist Control, and 10 airbags.
Toyota also makes a case of the C-HR’s handling, highlighting that “years were spent developing on-road nimbleness and ride quality on some of the world’s most curvaceous and pitted roads, including the Nurburgring Nordschleife.”
Essentially the compact take on Toyota’s TNGA platform
, the backbone of the C-HR prides itself on an inherent low center of gravity.
Toyota has yet to confirm or deny if all-wheel-drive and a hybrid will be made available during the model’s lifecycle, but that’s a story for another time. ’Till then, let’s wait and see how well the C-HR will sell in the U.S.