Milla Jovovich Stars in Toyota C-HR European Commercials

 
7 Feb 2017, 16:34 UTC ·
by
Toyota might have chickened out from using terrifying zombies in its commercials, but we still relish the chance to see the star of Resident Evil in a commercial for the C-HR.
"The Night That Flows" is what Toyota considers to be the world’s first drive-through immersive theater experience. You've got magic, light effects combined with the mannequin challenge and Milla's sexy voice.

If like us, you didn't understand what all that was about, there are other equally polished ads for the C-HR. Watching them, it becomes abundantly clear that the crossover is Toyota's most "lifestyle" vehicle ever, as all those swooping lines apparently translate to better Instagram photos and all that.

The Corolla and the Yaris blend into their surroundings like chewing gum on the sidewalk. However, the C-HR is designed to grab your attention by the suspenders.

Its name is sure to cause a lot of confusion, what with Honda making the CR-V for the past 20 years and recently introducing the HR-V. The European creatives say the name is short for Compact Hybrid Revolution. But actually, you can still find the old Japanese press release that calls the concept version "Coupe High Rider."

The C-HR is bigger than the Juke and about the same size as the Qashqai, though not regarding height. It's not like they haven't imbued it with typical Japanese design traits either. For example, the cabin is dotted with diamond logos, much like the GT 86 has "space invaders."

On the plus side, the crossover rides amazingly well, and the handling is good thanks to a new platform and independent rear suspension. However, the engines are not as cool as the appearance. You are given a choice between a 1.2-liter turbo and a hybrid system, like the one in the Auris hatchback. Neither has that much power, and refinement levels aren't on par with the Prius.





