While the concept of an “equal city” may seem like a good idea, we think that gender equality is not hindered by the shapes placed on traffic signs, but by the behavior of people, wage gaps, and other legal issues. In other words, perhaps a change of mentality should happen instead of different figures for pedestrian traffic lights. The latest discussion was sparked in Australia , where the town of Victoria has begun installing several shapes as pedestrian figures within the traffic lights of the city.This is parts of the Equal Crossings campaign, which started this week with ten female-shaped pedestrian symbols placed in several traffic lights in various intersections.As usual with situations like these, some people are extremely upset about the fact that the program was approved, and its backers are excited that their idea became a reality. The Western Australian reported that many people feel that the measure is just a waste of taxpayer money, and this also wastes time for everyone who has to deal with traffic lights being modified to fit the new shapes inside them.The proposition of the Committee for Melbourne is to have an equal number of traffic lights in the city with male-shaped and female-shaped pedestrians in traffic lights.The trial will be run for a year, and its supporters want to change a few road laws in the state to help other local organizations impose this equality on a broader level.Martine Letts, the head of Committee for Melbourne , motivated the concept as a step to making the city, which was voted “world’s most livable” for six times in a row, as the “world’s most equal city.”We would like to note that the entire expression sounds “forced,” because “equal” has no comparison spectrum.Only in communism could someone be “more equal” than someone else, and this usually happened because the former had more “acquaintances” than the latter.While the concept of an “equal city” may seem like a good idea, we think that gender equality is not hindered by the shapes placed on traffic signs, but by the behavior of people, wage gaps, and other legal issues. In other words, perhaps a change of mentality should happen instead of different figures for pedestrian traffic lights.