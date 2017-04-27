autoevolution

Toyota Yaris Price Upped By At Least $385 For 2018 MY

 
27 Apr 2017, 5:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For 2018, the subcompact hatchback from Toyota’s stable will be priced from $15,635. That’s $385 more than the 2017 Yaris, but the bump is explained by the slightly more generous selection of standard equipment.
The pricing applies to the three-door model in L trim level with the manual transmission. Building on the refreshed European-spec Yaris, the U.S.-spec derivate boasts a tilt steering wheel with tilt and audio controls, the Sport analog instrument cluster that was once an SE-exclusive affair, and updated upholstery.

Like the slightly better equipped LE ($17,285 for the three-door, $17,660 for the five-door), the L further takes pride in a slightly better media system than what its predecessor has. Consisting of a 6.1-inch touchscreen, the Entune Audio features MP3 and WMA playback capability, an AUX jack, USB port, six speakers, voice recognition, Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, media streaming via Bluetooth, as well as Siri Eyes Free voice control.

At the very top of the lineup, the Yaris SE ($18,260 or $19,060) features a sportier front fascia with piano black mesh-patterned grille, 16-inch machined alloy wheels with dark accents, an all-black interior, as well as the Entune Audio Plus media system with Connected Navigation App. The 7.0-inch system is also bundled with SiriusXM satellite and HD radio, plus GPS Link.

Only available as a five-door, the Yaris SE is mind-bogglingly expensive compared to the 2017 model year equivalent. Be it the manual or the auto, the price bump is $1,060. And that’s a lot of money in a segment which keeps on going down. In fact, just over $18,000 is the territory of the Corolla and Corolla iM.

As ever, the sole powerplant available for the U.S.-spec Yaris comes in the form of a1.5-liter DOHC VVT-i four-banger. The engine is rated 106 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 103 lb-ft at 4,200 rpm, and returns up to 33 miles per gallon combined (30 mpg city, 36 mpg highway).
2018 Toyota Yaris price Toyota Yaris US Toyota hatchback
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68