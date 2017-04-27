Toyota Yaris Price Upped By At Least $385 For 2018 MY

For 2018, the subcompact hatchback from Toyota
’s stable will be priced from $15,635. That’s $385 more than the 2017 Yaris, but the bump is explained by the slightly more generous selection of standard equipment.
The pricing applies to the three-door model in L trim level with the manual transmission. Building on the refreshed European-spec Yaris
, the U.S.-spec derivate boasts a tilt steering wheel with tilt and audio controls, the Sport analog instrument cluster that was once an SE-exclusive affair, and updated upholstery.
Like the slightly better equipped LE ($17,285 for the three-door, $17,660 for the five-door), the L further takes pride in a slightly better media system than what its predecessor has. Consisting of a 6.1-inch touchscreen, the Entune Audio features MP3 and WMA playback capability, an AUX jack, USB port, six speakers, voice recognition, Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, media streaming via Bluetooth, as well as Siri Eyes Free voice control.
At the very top of the lineup, the Yaris SE ($18,260 or $19,060) features a sportier front fascia with piano black mesh-patterned grille, 16-inch machined alloy wheels with dark accents, an all-black interior, as well as the Entune Audio Plus media system with Connected Navigation App. The 7.0-inch system is also bundled with SiriusXM satellite and HD radio, plus GPS Link.
Only available as a five-door, the Yaris SE is mind-bogglingly expensive compared to the 2017 model year equivalent. Be it the manual or the auto, the price bump is $1,060. And that’s a lot of money in a segment which keeps on going down. In fact, just over $18,000 is the territory of the Corolla
and Corolla iM
.
As ever, the sole powerplant available for the U.S.-spec Yaris comes in the form of a1.5-liter DOHC
VVT-i four-banger. The engine is rated 106 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 103 lb-ft at 4,200 rpm, and returns up to 33 miles per gallon combined (30 mpg city, 36 mpg highway).