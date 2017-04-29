Ryan Tuerck's Ferrari 458-Engined Toyota GT86 Does The Drift Thing in Orlando

Pro drifter Ryan Tuerck has come up with an interesting manner of getting around the Toyota GT86's underpowered nature. To be more precise, his Toyobaru now wears the GT4586 moniker and that's because the nose of the machine accommodates a Ferrari 458 motor.





We've talked about the Prancing Horse V8-animated GT86 since last year and the time has come to check out the machine doing its Formula D job. And, thanks to the no-hood layout, the Fezza engine stands out like few other tech bits in the world of drifting.Then there's the soundtrack - while we're certain that some Prancing Horse fans would like to finance a trip to hell for the man behind this swap, the 4.5-liter V8 is more of a heavenly piece.The clip at the bottom of the page allows us to see Ryan delivering a few stunts in the GT4586 in Orlando, preparing for the second race of the season. It's worth noting that we're looking at an eight-event schedule here.Following the Long Beach opener, the drifter managed to grab third place, behind James Deane and Alex Heilbrunn.In case you're wondering what would happen if somebody delivered a similar trick using a Ferrari 458 . What motor could you use to fill the engine compartment of the Fezza? Well, a Maranello V12 would be an attention-worthy choice and the best part of this answer is that you don't have to turn to your imagination for portraying it.As we wrote back in January, supercar collector Greg B is preparing to put his V12-animated 458 to work. We've only been treated with teasers so far, but with more and more social media pressure to show the car, we should be able to check out the thing being put through its paces soon.