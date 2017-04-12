Dodge Viper ACR Gets Swansong Stunt Short, Rhys Millen Abuses The Hell Out Of It

Now that the Challenger SRT Demon
has taken over as the new Dodge halo car, the time has come to say goodbye to the Viper. And we're here to bring you a fitting tribute to the V10 slab of America, one that sees Rhys Millen abusing the hell out of the supercar.
We're talking about a stunt short movie that sees the pro driver pulling pretty much every possible move in the 645 hp track tool, all on the streets of Miami.
Remember the white-knuckle Dodge Challenger Hellcat Airlift Drift
clip delivered by Dodge lubricant partner Pennzoil? Well, the oil specialist is back in the game, but, instead of a Hellcat with a hydraulic handbrake
, the resulting clip features a just-as-yellow Viper ACR.
The ad, which comes from JWT Atlanta, talks about a mysterious driver paid to recover a stolen Viper and yet it's difficult to focus on the plot when the action gets so intense.
And, as we are told in the second video below, which brings a behind-the-scenes take on the matter, the shenanigans you see here, from the terrifying slip angles to the exhaust flames and the rear diffuser sparks, are the real deal, not CGI fakes.
With Rhys Millen being famous for his Fast and Furious work, the idea was to deliver a similar aroma, but sticking to genuine maneuvers without any help from the special effects-delivering 1s and 0s.
Truth be told, the ACR deserves a round of applause for how well it fits the role of a drift car, especially since the thing was built for gripping and going, as its fourteen road course records prove.
We're advising you to pay attention to each and every second of the footage. And since we don't want to ruin the fun, we won't go into the details of the future-predicting surprise that awaits you at the end of the video.
All we have to do now is wait and see if the rumors
on the next-gen Viper are true...