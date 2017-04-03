2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 0-186 MPH Sprint Is Amazing, Car Sounds like WWII Bomber

With the new incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG E63, Afflaterbach has taken the dual character of the badge further than ever before. The bipolar Benz is both cozier and considerably friendlier to hooning fans that before. Well, we're here to discuss the latter side of the E63.





The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows us what happens when the driver's right foot turns into a brick. The clip shows the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 sedan going from one end of the speedometer to the other.Number fans will get to enjoy the 0-100 km/h (62 mph), 0-200 km/h (124 mph) and 0-300 km/h (186 mph) bits of the velocity adventure, which are here in real-world trim.In its base form, if we may call it so, the new E63 delivers 571 PS (563 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while the S incarnation showcased here packs a supercar-defying 612 PS (603 hp) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of twist.And the best part of the Affalterbach-dictated E-Class madness is that the power offensive hasn't come to an end yet. Now that both the 2018 Mercedes-E63 Sedan and T-Modell (wagon) are among us, the German engineers are still out there, testing what seems to be and AMG incarnation of the E-Class All-Terrain.We last spied the potential Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain about two weeks ago and, with the high-riding, fat-arched machine having been out there since last year, we should be able to bring you fresh details on the matter soon.The wackiest question related to the spied prototypes has to do with whether the high-riding model will retain the Drift Mode delivered thanks to the new 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive of the S-labeled E63 Sedan and Wagon. Keep in mind that the feature turns the vehicles into rear-wheel-drive animals, bringing back the spirit of the previous generations. So we can't wait to be able to answer this one.