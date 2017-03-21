autoevolution

Is This The Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain?

 
21 Mar 2017, 10:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
From deep within the Affalterbach realm, we bring you yet another sighting of a prototype that has generated tons of rumors. We're talking about the jacked-up, widebody Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, which is still out there, testing.
Now that the 2018 E63 T-Modell has made its debut last month, in both standard (if we may call it so) and S versions, the prototype in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page raises even more questions.

The rumor mill talks about the three-pointed star preparing to use the Mercedes-AMG badge on the E-Class All-Terrain. The resulting model would play in a niche of its own, acting as an alternative to super-SUVs.

Since Mercedes-AMG already deserves credit for reviving the wagon genre, which has lost a part of its popularity over the years, the newcomer would only consolidate the automaker's hauling-friendly effort.

We'll remind you that the normal ride height-gifted E63 Wagon starts at 571 PS (563 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while its S version delivers 612 PS (603 hp) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The latter has even borrowed the sedan's drift mode, which means that, when the driver decides to go all-out, the machine will follow suit by switching to rear-wheel-drive.

Nevertheless, we wouldn't bet on the tail-happy mode making it to the potential Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain.

Another rumor, this time one that sounds less likely to lead to a production model, talks about the prototype we have here being a test mule for the upcoming four-door incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG GT. Nevertheless, it's enough to remember the spyshots of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT four-door to figure out why this unofficial talk isn't worthy of attention.

Regardless, since oddball wagon prototypes such as the one you can see here have been testing for quite a while now, we should get our answers later this year.

Mercedes-AMG 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic T-Modell 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic spyshots Mercedes-Benz mercedes-benz e-class all-terrain E-Class
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74