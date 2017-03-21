Is This The Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain?

From deep within the Affalterbach realm, we bring you yet another sighting of a prototype that has generated tons of rumors. We're talking about the jacked-up, widebody Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, which is still out there, testing.





The rumor mill talks about the three-pointed star preparing to use the Mercedes- AMG badge on the



Since Mercedes-AMG already deserves credit for reviving the wagon genre, which has lost a part of its popularity over the years, the newcomer would only consolidate the automaker's hauling-friendly effort.



We'll remind you that the normal ride height-gifted E63 Wagon starts at 571 PS (563 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while its S version delivers 612 PS (603 hp) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The latter has even borrowed the sedan's drift mode, which means that, when the driver decides to go all-out, the machine will follow suit by switching to rear-wheel-drive.



Nevertheless, we wouldn't bet on the tail-happy mode making it to the potential Mercedes-AMG E63 All-Terrain.



Another rumor, this time one that sounds less likely to lead to a production model, talks about the prototype we have here being a test mule for the upcoming four-door incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG GT. Nevertheless, it's enough to remember the



Regardless, since oddball wagon prototypes such as the one you can see here have been testing for quite a while now, we should get our answers later this year.



