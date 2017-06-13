2018 Hyundai Kona Revealed, It Is the Brand's Juke Fighter

Hyundai
continues its offensive in the global market with a new crossover, which is named Kona.
The 2018 B-segment model will be placed in the same segment as the Nissan Juke, Toyota CH-R, Ford EcoSport, and Honda HR-V, among others.
Hyundai’s latest product comes with new technologies for the South Korean brand, which include a revamped infotainment unit, along with a new head-up display.
The company’s home market will be the first to get the Kona
, followed by the USA, and it will then reach Europe. Except for Portuga
l, all markets will use the Kona name, while the country will get a different name because of its meaning in Portuguese slang.
Just like other recent models from the brand, Kona is meant to take the company as close as possible to its goal of becoming Europe’s number one Asian automotive brand, which is an ambitious objective.
Named after a coastal region in Hawaii, the new SUV
from Hyundai will share its platform with the Kia Stonic. While it is a global model, it will receive minor adjustments for each market, which range from suspension settings, engine options, and other changes in feel and handling.
These modifications are routine, and they happen to most cars sold in a global form, even though they may not be observed at a glance. Some markets will get a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, while others get a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Atkinson motor.
A 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injected unit seems to be universal, and selected markets will also get a diesel of the same displacement.
You may have already observed that the new B-segment crossover from South Korea comes with an unusual design, which blends the trapezoidal grille of the company with thin and sharp headlights that look like they come from Citroen.
Just like the Juke, the front of the car has three sets of lighting elements. The fog lights are located in the lowest position on the bumper, as it is normal, the DRLs are at the highest position, the dipped beam and high beam sits in the middle.
The side does not bring any surprises, and it can be easily mixed digitally with almost any model from this class without anyone noticing. The rear looks like it belongs on a car from this brand, as its lighting signature is visible and stands out of the off-road inspired ornaments.
Hyundai claims it will have best-in-class tire trace for enhanced comfort and reduced NVH. The front suspension is a McPherson strut configuration, while the rear depends on the drive system that is chosen.
FWD
models will get a torsion beam, while AWD
Konas get a dual-arm multi-link setup. Three driving modes are available, and Hyundai has fitted this product with its latest driver assistance technologies.
Customers will benefit from an infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the diagonal of the display ranges from five to eight inches, depending on markets and optional equipment. Some countries will get 4G telematics, DAB digital radio, rear view camera display, smartphone wireless charging (a segment first), and much more.