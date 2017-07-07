autoevolution

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition Is Cool, Is Built by Hot Girl in Commercial

7 Jul 2017, 15:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We don't agree with Hyundai's decision to collaborate with every superhero franchise out there. However, the newly revealed Kono x Marvel Iron Man edition is nifty-looking and not predictable in any way.
6 photos
Hyundai Kona x Iron ManHyundai Kona x Iron ManHyundai Kona x Iron ManHyundai Kona x Iron ManHyundai Kona x Iron Man
When you think of Tony Stark's armor, you naturally imagine the red and gold color combination. But Hyundai went in an entirely different direction, giving the Kona a brushed dark metal finish with only the roof and a few trim pieces being painted red. And it's not even the same shade, but a much deeper burgundy red.

I'll be honest. When I head "Iron Man edition," I immediately thought of the daft-looking Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge. But it's not like that. They gave careful consideration to the finish and installed cool glowing wheel caps with the Iron Man head logo.

The special edition is 1.5 inches or 40mm wider than the regular Kona, as you can probably see. It features unique 19-inch bidirectional wheels and revised headlights to. It even looks like they installed thinner mirrors like you see on the concept cars. But I think this is a not-for-sale kind of special edition, based on the blacked-out windows.

The automaker says it will have the Kona Iron Man Edition on display all month at its Motorstudio Goyang at home in Seoul, South Korea. However, it's best to just watch the official videos and imagine what the movies would have been like if Tony Stark was a young woman.

The Kona is Hyundai's answer to the Nissan Juke. Thanks to chunky plastic cladding, it has a lot more presence than the i30 hatchback. But with razor-thin headlights, it does appear to be trying too hard. The car will launch with a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline engine and a manual gearbox or a 1.6-liter with an automatic and 4WD. A pair of 1.6-liter diesels will join the range in 2018. With a 360-liter trunk, it's more practical than the Juke, but not on par with most compacts. Even if you can't buy the Iron Man version, there are plenty of ways to personalize the car.

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Hyundai Kona
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1