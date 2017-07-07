Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition Is Cool, Is Built by Hot Girl in Commercial

We don't agree with Hyundai's decision to collaborate with every superhero franchise out there. However, the newly revealed Kono x Marvel Iron Man edition is nifty-looking and not predictable in any way.

When you think of Tony Stark's armor, you naturally imagine the red and gold color combination. But Hyundai went in an entirely different direction, giving the Kona a brushed dark metal finish with only the roof and a few trim pieces being painted red. And it's not even the same shade, but a much deeper burgundy red.I'll be honest. When I head " Iron Man edition," I immediately thought of the daft-looking Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge. But it's not like that. They gave careful consideration to the finish and installed cool glowing wheel caps with the Iron Man head logo.The special edition is 1.5 inches or 40mm wider than the regular Kona, as you can probably see. It features unique 19-inch bidirectional wheels and revised headlights to. It even looks like they installed thinner mirrors like you see on the concept cars. But I think this is a not-for-sale kind of special edition, based on the blacked-out windows.The automaker says it will have the Kona Iron Man Edition on display all month at its Motorstudio Goyang at home in Seoul, South Korea. However, it's best to just watch the official videos and imagine what the movies would have been like if Tony Stark was a young woman.The Kona is Hyundai's answer to the Nissan Juke. Thanks to chunky plastic cladding, it has a lot more presence than the i30 hatchback. But with razor-thin headlights, it does appear to be trying too hard. The car will launch with a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline engine and a manual gearbox or a 1.6-liter with an automatic and. A pair of 1.6-liter diesels will join the range in 2018. With a 360-liter trunk, it's more practical than the Juke, but not on par with most compacts. Even if you can't buy the Iron Man version, there are plenty of ways to personalize the car.