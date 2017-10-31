2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Gets Affordable Sub-$30k New Entry-Level LE Trim

In a market where diesel engines never really caught on such is the North American one, those who want to buy an SUV but are somewhat concerned about fuel economy only have the option of going hybrid.

But the days when the hybrid technology was a novel thing have gone, and as manufacturers get ready to offer a powertrain solution of this type for nearly all of their models, their prices are inevitably going to go down as well.



One of the first to showcase this is Toyota, the Japanese brand that backed the HEVs from their infancy through its highly successful



The 2018 AWD is going to cost $28,130, which is just $1,325 more than a gas-powered LE with AWD. But for that money you get more than just the hybrid system: according to the bulletin sent to Toyota dealers and intercepted by



Everything else about the RAV4 Hybrid remains unchanged, including its power output and fuel economy. According to the EPA, the SUV will return a 32 miles per gallon combined fuel economy, which is more than decent for a vehicle this size with all-wheel-drive capabilities.



