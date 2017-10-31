autoevolution
 

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Gets Affordable Sub-$30k New Entry-Level LE Trim

31 Oct 2017, 10:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In a market where diesel engines never really caught on such is the North American one, those who want to buy an SUV but are somewhat concerned about fuel economy only have the option of going hybrid.
10 photos
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
But these vehicles have always been associated with a much higher purchase price than an equivalent gas-only model, so what you saved on fuel you essentially paid for in the actual cost of the SUV. Financially speaking, it wasn't much of a deal.

But the days when the hybrid technology was a novel thing have gone, and as manufacturers get ready to offer a powertrain solution of this type for nearly all of their models, their prices are inevitably going to go down as well.

One of the first to showcase this is Toyota, the Japanese brand that backed the HEVs from their infancy through its highly successful Prius model. For the 2018 model year, the hybrid version of the RAV4 compact-sized SUV is going to bring a new entry-level trim called LE.

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD is going to cost $28,130, which is just $1,325 more than a gas-powered LE with AWD. But for that money you get more than just the hybrid system: according to the bulletin sent to Toyota dealers and intercepted by CarsDirect, the HEV also receives dual-zone automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, roof rails, and a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster over the equivalent gas-only LE.

Everything else about the RAV4 Hybrid remains unchanged, including its power output and fuel economy. According to the EPA, the SUV will return a 32 miles per gallon combined fuel economy, which is more than decent for a vehicle this size with all-wheel-drive capabilities.

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and the Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive system for a total output of 197 hp. It has a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h) and will complete the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 8.3 seconds.
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV toyota rav4
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactTOYOTA Yaris GRMNTOYOTA Yaris GRMN CompactAll TOYOTA models  