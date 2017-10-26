autoevolution
 

Toyota GR HV Sports Looks Like an 86 Targa Made in China in Tokyo

26 Oct 2017, 20:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Toyota positively dominates this year's Tokyo Motor Show, but there's nothing there that we can buy... or want to. This GR HV Sports concept comes close though, but the design takes some getting used to.
14 photos
Toyota GR HV Sports Looks Like an 86 Targa Made in China in TokyoToyota GR HV Sports Looks Like an 86 Targa Made in China in TokyoToyota GR HV Sports Looks Like an 86 Targa Made in China in TokyoToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports ConceptToyota GR HV Sports Concept
Apparently, this project is based on the GT 86, a car that's been with us for quite some time. There have been various versions and body kits over the years, but this one was created by the folks at GRMN.

According to Toyota, the “GR HV Sports Concept represents a new way to enjoy cars by integrating the thrill of a sports car with the environmental friendliness of an eco-car.”

We figured you guys might enjoy some live footage of the concept, not those doctored press images. The front end is hard on the eye, to say the least. The inspiration probably came from the TS050 Hybrid Le Mans racer. However, we think it looks more like the SUVs made by the Chinese automaker GAC, particularly the GS7 we just saw in Detroit. But what do you think?

The front end has a shark-like design. A new hood with air vents has also been added. Around the back, a big centrally-mounted exhaust pipe sits on top of a diffuser. What's odd is that everything looks like it belongs to a road car, not a racer. The ground effects kit would provide very little in the way of downforce.

We know nothing about the powertrain's displacement or output, only that it's a gasoline-electric hybrid. One of the major highlights is that the six-speed automatic gearbox is paired with an H-pattern gear selector. So you can make the familiar movements of a manual, but without pressing a clutch.

Even though it means not having rear seats, everybody loves the targa top. It gives the GT 86 character it never had before. And in place of the bench, Toyota fitted the hybrid system's battery pack for better distribution of the weight. So when can we drive this? Probably never.

GT 86 Toyota GR HV Sports Concept 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Toyota
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactTOYOTA Yaris GRMNTOYOTA Yaris GRMN CompactTOYOTA FortunerTOYOTA Fortuner Medium SUVAll TOYOTA models  