Toyota GR HV Sports Looks Like an 86 Targa Made in China in Tokyo

Toyota positively dominates this year's Tokyo Motor Show, but there's nothing there that we can buy... or want to. This GR HV Sports concept comes close though, but the design takes some getting used to.

14 photos



According to Toyota, the “GR HV Sports Concept represents a new way to enjoy cars by integrating the thrill of a sports car with the environmental friendliness of an eco-car.”



We figured you guys might enjoy some live footage of the concept, not those doctored press images. The front end is hard on the eye, to say the least. The inspiration probably came from the TS050 Hybrid Le Mans racer. However, we think it looks more like the SUVs made by the Chinese automaker GAC, particularly the



The front end has a shark-like design. A new hood with air vents has also been added. Around the back, a big centrally-mounted exhaust pipe sits on top of a diffuser. What's odd is that everything looks like it belongs to a road car, not a racer. The ground effects kit would provide very little in the way of downforce.



We know nothing about the powertrain's displacement or output, only that it's a gasoline-electric hybrid. One of the major highlights is that the six-speed automatic gearbox is paired with an H-pattern gear selector. So you can make the familiar movements of a manual, but without pressing a clutch.



Even though it means not having rear seats, everybody loves the targa top. It gives the GT 86 character it never had before. And in place of the bench, Toyota fitted the hybrid system's battery pack for better distribution of the weight. So when can we drive this? Probably never.



Apparently, this project is based on the GT 86, a car that's been with us for quite some time. There have been various versions and body kits over the years, but this one was created by the folks at GRMN.According to Toyota, the “GR HV Sports Concept represents a new way to enjoy cars by integrating the thrill of a sports car with the environmental friendliness of an eco-car.”We figured you guys might enjoy some live footage of the concept, not those doctored press images. The front end is hard on the eye, to say the least. The inspiration probably came from the TS050 Hybrid Le Mans racer. However, we think it looks more like the SUVs made by the Chinese automaker GAC, particularly the GS7 we just saw in Detroit. But what do you think?The front end has a shark-like design. A new hood with air vents has also been added. Around the back, a big centrally-mounted exhaust pipe sits on top of a diffuser. What's odd is that everything looks like it belongs to a road car, not a racer. The ground effects kit would provide very little in the way of downforce.We know nothing about the powertrain's displacement or output, only that it's a gasoline-electric hybrid. One of the major highlights is that the six-speed automatic gearbox is paired with an H-pattern gear selector. So you can make the familiar movements of a manual, but without pressing a clutch.Even though it means not having rear seats, everybody loves the targa top. It gives the GT 86 character it never had before. And in place of the bench, Toyota fitted the hybrid system's battery pack for better distribution of the weight. So when can we drive this? Probably never.