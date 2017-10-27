Waiting for the 2018 Toyota Supra? Here's a 1,639 HP Reminder of Why We Love It

But why is the Supra such a big deal? Well, let's just say that it has very big shoes to fill, and we almost don't even expect it to do that. We just want it to be a decent, good-looking sports car, something Toyota
has been lacking lately. And by "lately" we mean ever since the old Supra went out of production.
There were actually several other generations of the Supra, but people tend to think of the latest one when speaking the name. You can put it on the Need for Speed Underground video game series, but that would be only a small part of what made this nameplate so famous.
We'd say there are two main culprits: the first is the car's design, which is perfect in the way that only a 1990s Japanese sports car could achieve. The second one is the iconic 2JZ inline six engine
that was the soul of this car.
It wasn't anything special in its natural form, but when tuners got their hands on it, the numbers started flying. Outputs in excess of 1,000 hp were a common sight, but some would even near the 2,000 mark. Here is one just beyond the halfway distance between the two milestones with a hefty 1,639 hp output doing a few acceleration runs on a runway.
That's an irresponsible amount of power for that car, and it's obvious it's struggling to deal with it. Even when doing a rolling start, it still fights for traction once the driver stomps on the gas pedal. Not that he actually does that, since it would make him a drifting contestant in a matter of seconds. No, he just squeezes the throttle gently, and only lets rip when the Supra
had caught enough speed to deal with that monster torque. Which, by the looks of it, is never.