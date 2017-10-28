New Toyota Supra Still Testing at Nurburgring after Skipping Tokyo Motor Show

And it's understandable. The first FT-1 Concept
previewed the sportscars three years ago, while test cars have been running around for so long that conspiracy theory supporters talk about the Japanese automaker wishing to sell the car in this camouflaged form.
However, there's no reason to fret -the Mk V Supra is coming. It's just that Toyota still appears to have a few details to polish, as indicated by the presence of multiple prototypes at the Nurburgring.
Case in point with the Supra tester we have here, which has been caught on camera while enjoying lunch at the Nurburgring.
Despite the nearly-ready status of the car, the tester is still covered in heavy camouflage, but we can now see the production headlights and taillights of the thing. Frankly, it's almost impossible to come up with a 100 percent original setup these days, but the lighting design on the new Supra is extremely attractive.
Then there's the double bubble roof, which does an awesome job at differentiating the Supra from its Bavarian sibling. We are, of course, talking about the 2019 BMW Z4, which will serve as the roadster side of the collaboration between the two carmakers.
Speaking of the Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota introduced the GR HV Sports Concept
at the event. This can largely be described as a meatier 86 that features influences from the Toyota TS050 LMP1 prototype racer, with the concept being animated by a hybrid powertrain.
The gas-electric firepower only adds fuel to the fire ignited by the rumors of the new Supra offering a hybrid powertrain that would be slotted above the turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines that will be delivered by BMW.
And with BMW having already promissed that the two sportscars will offer entirely different driving experiences, our expectations are obviously high.
