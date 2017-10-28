autoevolution
 

1,249 HP VW Golf with RS6 V10 Destroys Bugatti Chiron in 0-300 KM/H Comparison

Now that Koenigsegg has stolen Bugatti's 0-400-0 km/h (0-259-0 mph) world record, it seems that everybody wants to take a stab at Molsheim. Case in point with an effort coming from a Kosovo-based tuner, which relies on an... inside job to achieve the said goal.
Back in the summer of last year, we brought you a Mk IV Volkswagen Golf like no other (we first discussed the thing in 2015) - while you might've seen such Vee-Dubs with four-digit outputs, the Audi RS6 engine is what makes this Golf so special.

We're talking about a VW that has borrowed the 5.0-liter V10 heart of the C6-generation Audi RS6. However, the mill hasn't been left in stock condition. In fact, thanks to a twin-turbo kit, the unit now delivers more than twice its factory output, allowing the driver to play with no less than 1,249 hp.

And now Gogi Racing, the crew behind the insane build, has come up with the idea of comparing its monster Golf and the Chiron by using the speedometer acceleration videos of the two.

Sure, this is a bit of an apple-to-orange adventure, but, even so, it's still remarkable that the compact contraption manages to hit the 300 km/h (186 mph) mark before the 1,500 hp hypercar.

At first, the Golf struggles to find traction, as it happens with most builds of the kind, but once its tires befriend the asphalt underneath them, the crazy swap shows the Bug how it's done.

So, could this twin-turbo Audi RS6 V10-engined VW Golf, which was once an R32 machine (think: naturally-aspirated six-cylinder mill) beat the Koenigsegg Agera RS?

Judging by how its speed sprints towards the edge of the instrument cluster, the answer seems to be negative. But how knows? Perhaps the insane Volkswagen will get to meet the two hypercars mentioned above in the real world and we'll all receive our answers.

