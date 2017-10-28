autoevolution
 

BMW M760Li vs. M3 Competition Drag Race Proves V12 Are Better Than Everything

28 Oct 2017, 19:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You kind of expect the M760Li to be a little faster than some performance cars from the classes below. However, when the all-might M3 is beaten even equipped with the Competition Pack, you know something terrible is about to happen.
4 photos
BMW M760Li vs. M3 Competition Drag Race Proves V12 Are Better Than EverythingBMW M760Li vs. M3 Competition Drag Race Proves V12 Are Better Than EverythingBMW M760Li vs. M3 Competition Drag Race Proves V12 Are Better Than Everything
We can't say precisely what, but like most carmakers that squeeze way too much power into small cars, BMW is probably going to have to fit the next... next M3 with all-wheel drive. But that's probably not going to happen for another six or seven years, so let's enjoy the drag race.

BMW has always made some amazing V12 engine. There's no doubt about that, but these high-displacement units fell from the limelight until the M760Li came out. It became the most powerful BMW, and a recent drag race with the Tesla Model S and the new E63 S showed it was surprisingly fast.

After watching that, we honestly didn't flinch when the M760Li walked all over the M3 Competition. The power gap isn't that impressive. However, having twice as many cylinders and two times the displacement certainly helps when you're trying to go fast.

Off the line, the tower of torque gets the significantly heavier M760Li quicker. And thanks to the power, it stretches that lead across the runway. "It's a luxury limousine, and I'm slaying an M3," says Mat Watson from Carwow.

After establishing that the 7 Series was a full second faster over the quarter-mile, the crew also organize a rolling race. So, is this the redeemer for the RWD M3? No, not really, as both cars kick down just as fast.

The cool think about it is that you can have the 7 Series without the red leather seats and M Sport package. What you're left with is a V12 luxury sleeper.

BMW M760Li drag race BMW M3 BMW Drag race
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
BMW models:
BMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumBMW X3BMW X3 Premium SUVAll BMW models  