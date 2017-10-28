BMW M760Li vs. M3 Competition Drag Race Proves V12 Are Better Than Everything

You kind of expect the M760Li to be a little faster than some performance cars from the classes below. However, when the all-might M3 is beaten even equipped with the Competition Pack, you know something terrible is about to happen.

BMW has always made some amazing V12 engine. There's no doubt about that, but these high-displacement units fell from the limelight until the M760Li came out. It became the most powerful BMW, and a recent drag race with the Tesla Model S and the new E63 S showed it was surprisingly fast.



After watching that, we honestly didn't flinch when the



Off the line, the tower of torque gets the significantly heavier M760Li quicker. And thanks to the power, it stretches that lead across the runway. "It's a luxury limousine, and I'm slaying an M3," says Mat Watson from Carwow.



After establishing that the 7 Series was a full second faster over the quarter-mile, the crew also organize a rolling race. So, is this the redeemer for the RWD M3? No, not really, as both cars kick down just as fast.



The cool think about it is that you can have the 7 Series without the red leather seats and M Sport package. What you're left with is a V12 luxury sleeper.



