Toyota To Halt Diesel Engine Development, C-HR Diesel Not Happening

As you might have heard, Volvo plans to stop developing turbo diesel engines
because it’s getting too darn expensive to keep that pesky NOx under control. In the long run, France and the United Kingdom will ban the sale of new cars fueled by gasoline or diesel, so you know how the cookie will crumble come 2040. Unsurprisingly, Toyota agrees with Volvo when it comes to Satan’s fuel.
We’ve previously heard about the possibility of stopping diesel engine development last year, when the executive vice-president of Toyota Europe made a case for hybrid propulsion. Karl Schlicht pointed to the recently facelifted Yaris hatchback to make his point, highlighting that the 1.4-liter D-4D turbo diesel accounts for less than 10 percent of sales
Then there’s the C-HR crossover, which has been developed from the get-go without any diesel powertrain in mind for future availability. If you want to burn as little gas as possible in the C-HR
, the hybrid will use as little as 3.8 l/100 km on the combined cycle (NEDC) thanks to know-how from the Prius.
To defend the diesel is getting harder with every passing day in Europe, mostly because the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal raised awareness of NOx pollution and the legislative measures European governments will vote into law in the near- to mid-future. As it is, Toyota of Europe currently relies on turbo diesel engines sourced from BMW
On the sidelines of the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota’s executive vice-president Didier Leroy had the following to say: “My personal opinion - and this is my personal opinion - is no, we’ll not launch another diesel car.”
, Leroy also said that European dealers were against the decision of not giving the C-HR a diesel option, to which the Toyota official replied: “No! No! No! We needed to follow the long-term trend and that is eco-vehicles.”
In the long run, the biggest challenge is the changeover to gasoline, hybrid, and all-electric power to larger Toyota models such as the Land Cruiser Prado and the Hilux. Ford is paving the way in this direction with a hybridized F-150
, which will go official in 2020.