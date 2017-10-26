The Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo Might Drive Out of the Computer Screen

The sixth iteration in the very successful Gran Turismo franchise started a trend among carmakers as their design departments were asked to imagine a car fitted for the Vision Gran Turismo name.

7 photos



That habit carried over with the latest installment in the series, the Gran Turismo Sport, which was recently launched on PlayStation. After more illustrious names in the industry like Mercedes-Benz, BMW,



Known more for its involvement with



These days it's a luxury coachbuilder that has various projects with other carmakers, but can offer bespoke vehicles to those with enough money to spend. And judging by its work on the Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo, we expect there will be no shortage of clients.



The heavily-sculpted supercar was revealed in Tokyo this week and marks the latest entry to the growing list of Vision Gran Turismo cars. It's obviously all about the design, but unlike other models on that list, the IsoRivolta will actually get a limited production run.



Did we say it was all about the design? Forgive us, we were foolish. The IsoRivolta gets a Most of the creations so far have been conceived specifically for the video game, with no intention - and, sometimes, no actual means - of ever turning them into a real-world vehicle. It was a welcome exercise that allowed designers to forget about the usual shackles imposed by brand identity and those annoying engineers and just let their imagination run wild, screaming naked on a green field.That habit carried over with the latest installment in the series, the Gran Turismo Sport, which was recently launched on PlayStation. After more illustrious names in the industry like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Honda or Toyota, now came the turn of Italian coachbuilder Zagato.Known more for its involvement with Aston Martin in later years, Zagato is actually a name that's almost as old as the industry itself. It started off working in aeronautics, but it soon got involved with race cars, and kept growing from there.These days it's a luxury coachbuilder that has various projects with other carmakers, but can offer bespoke vehicles to those with enough money to spend. And judging by its work on the Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo, we expect there will be no shortage of clients.The heavily-sculpted supercar was revealed in Tokyo this week and marks the latest entry to the growing list of Vision Gran Turismo cars. It's obviously all about the design, but unlike other models on that list, the IsoRivolta will actually get a limited production run.Did we say it was all about the design? Forgive us, we were foolish. The IsoRivolta gets a Corvette engine from Callaway that can spill out 997 horsepower. With a total weight of roughly 2,500 pounds (1,133 kg) and crazy aerodynamics, the Zagato Vision Gran Turismo is said to reach 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds and go for a top speed of 227 mph (365 km/h). Sure, it looks cool, but that's got to be at least just as exciting as the bodywork.