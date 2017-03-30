Toyota Australia Treats The Hilux To A Selection Of TRD Bits And Bobs

TRD or Toyota Racing Development. Officially the in-house tuning shop of Toyota
and Lexus
, this name is a pointer that a given vehicle is pretty good at a certain something. In the Hilux mid-size pickup truck’s case, TRD means a bit more off-the-beaten-path proficiency and a handful of goodies to ramp up the looks.
Now available to order in Australia from AUD 58,990, the 2017 Toyota Hilux TRD comes in a choice of two colors: white or black. If it’s black you’re more interested in, make that AUD 59,540. As an alternative to the standard stick shift
tranny, an auto
is also available for AUD 2,000.
It’s not cheap, I’ll give you that, but bear in mind the Hilux TRD started life as a range-topping SR5 double cab with a generous list of kit from the get-go. The transformation from SR5 to TRD starts at the front. In this area, you’ll notice a red-painted skid plate that contrasts nicely with the black grille. The bumper cover and fender flares make for a tauter stance.
Matte black 18-inch alloy wheels are complemented by a black-colored sports bar. The unabashed macho design of the Hilux TRD is continued by black moldings, towing tongue and ball, sporty mudflaps, and a soft tonneau cover. Once you step inside, the TRD design perks become apparent once you lay your eyes upon the floor mats and gear knob.
Under the hood, it’s business as usual for this variant of the Hilux. 2.8-liter turbo diesel, 130 kW (177 PS), 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. That might not sound too much, but then again, this is no Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
or Ford F-150 Raptor
. It’s still mighty glorious, though, and then some.
"Local buyers voted with their wallets to make Hilux the best-selling vehicle in Australia last year - and the majority clearly indicated their preference for upmarket features combined with Hilux's renowned go-anywhere capability,"
said Toyota Australia's executive director sales & marketing Tony Cramb.