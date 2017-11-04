Spyshots: 2019 Toyota Supra Looks Svelte at Nurburgring

Last week's Tokyo Motor Show left enthusiasts waiting for the 2019 Toyota Supra, which was expected to make its debut at the Japanese event. However, with Mk V Supra prototype still doing their thing at the Nurburgring, we can partially quench our thirst for the upcoming sportscar with the help of spyshots such as the one we've brought along today.

Given the fact that both automakers are more and more involved in hybrid vehicle development, at least the Toyota part of the equation could come with a hybrid version. And the fact that the Japanese carmaker has introduced the The new Supra looks svelte, while the double bubble roof that seems to hide underneath the heavy camo should act like an attention magnet once the go-fast machine hits the streets.Toyota's halo is now in the final phase of its development, with the test cars having already revealed production bits, such as the front and rear light clusters.It's been three years since the first FT-1 concept previewed the fifth incarnation of the Toyota Supra. The gorgeous lines of the concept car, along with the said wait, have raised aficionado's expectations to an incredible level - keep in mind that the infamous Mk IV Supra went out of production fifteen years ago.Since the business case behind a sportscar is always difficult, Toyota has joined forces with BMW for the 2019 Supra and new Z4 . To prevent cannibalization, the Japanese automaker will handle the fixed-roof part of the JV, while the Bavarian carmaker's model will come in roadster-only form.Nevertheless, the body type won't bring the only difference between the two sportscars, with the German automotive producer having assured us that each will deliver a custom driving experience.Given the fact that both automakers are more and more involved in hybrid vehicle development, at least the Toyota part of the equation could come with a hybrid version. And the fact that the Japanese carmaker has introduced the GR HV Sports Concept in Tokyo, which can be labeled as an 86 with a hybrid powertrain, only added fuel to this rumor mill fire.