2019 Audi Q8 Pushed Hard on the 'Ring, Screams as If It Couldn't Take Any More

3 Nov 2017, 15:31 UTC ·
by
Audi is not finished putting the upcoming Q8 model through its paces on the Nordschleife, and now we have another video to show it. If the coupe-like SUV seemed to be driven at a more leisurely pace before, here it gets every ounce of sweat squeezed out of it.
You almost feel bad for the poor vehicle since it's definitely not in its element - not that it would feel more at home on a rugged mountain path, mind you. Yes, the Q8 shares its platform with the Lamborghini Urus, the company's first ever SUV, but that doesn't automatically make it a track weapon.

The Urus is going to receive some extra attention from the Lamborghini engineers, which means that even though they're built on the same platform and use the same engine (as in the RS Q8), they won't handle the same. In fact, we've already seen the Lambo drive through the same corners, and it clearly didn't sound as squeally as this Q8.

On the other hand, this is not the RS model, so we might be proven wrong once the sportier version comes out. But based on what we can see - and most importantly, hear - in the video below, the Q8 appears to behave just like any other SUV, putting tremendous pressure on the tires with its weight.

As we've said before, this is the hardest we've seen Ingolstadt's future flagship SUV being pushed on the track, so we should probably cut it some slack. After all, it's not like the BMW and Mercedes-Benz SUVs that join it during one of the fly-bys were that much more silent.

If you want to know more about the 2019 Audi Q8, you can find all the information available at the moment as well as some hi-res pictures here. But this clip shows why video footage will always be more enlightening than still images, especially if you have your sound on.

