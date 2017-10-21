2019 Audi A7 Sportback Shines in New Official Videos

With its rakish roof and distinctive rear, the Audi A7 remained one of the best four-door coupe picks. However, it was starting to fall behind in the technology department. An all-new generation fixes that today by adding more features than we thought could ever be crammed into one car.

55 photos HP . Performance is nearly identical to the outgoing model, which leaves us feeling underwhelmed.



When combined with a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox and AWD , the powertrain earns the name 55 TFSI quattro S and will set you back from €67,800. Deliveries are going to start during the first quarter of 2018, but America will have to wait a little longer.



Of all the videos that are available, we enjoyed the driving outdoor footage a little more because it gives us a glimpse into the real-world appearance of the A7. However, if you're a hardcore Audi fanatic, you might also want to watch the official presentation. The Germans are understandably excited about all the technology they were able to cram into the car.



Inside, you've got a similar setup to the A8, with two screens instead of one and no MMI wheel. It's going to take a while to get used to this setup. The hexagonal grille vaguely inspires the shape of the grille, and they've dropped a few more angled shaped than in the sedan model.



There's a lot of magic going on at the back too. For example, optional rear-wheel steering can increase the agility of the new A7. Likewise, there's a wing that pops out of the trunk for extra stability at a speed of over 120 km/h (74 mph).



The taillights are also a major highlight in these clips, but we'll let you discover them for yourselves.



