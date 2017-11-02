autoevolution
 

New Lamborghini Urus Spy Video Shows the Evolution of its Design

The Urus is not only the first Lamborghini SUV, but also the first modern car they've built with the engine in the front. As such, the Italians have had to rethink the way they do front end designs since that's what feeds the air to the engine
This latest spy video to come from the Nurburgring reveals quite a lot of the front end. And it looks nothing like the Urus concept of a few years back.

For example, the central grille has a really wide honeycomb mesh, while the side air intakes now sport twin horizontal blades. Nearly all premium SUVs have multiple front bumpers, and it will be interesting to see if Lamborghini chases profits in this way.

Another subtle difference can be seen in slightly less angular headlights. We think they look a little bit like those of the Estoque concept.

Overall, we can't say that it's especially pretty. Like the X6 M, the Urus takes on the appearance of a bloated hatchback that's taken steroids. Sure, the crisp lines dull that impression, but Audi hatchbacks have crisp lines too!

The sound isn't that of a typical Lamborghini either, and that's because power comes from a twin-turbo 4-liter V8, not the usual naturally-aspirated V8 or V12s. It's still going to be viciously fast, but the trademark top-end scream will be missing.

Lamborghini has set some pretty impressive lap times with the Aventador SV and Huracan Performante. While very fast for an SUV, the 650 horsepower Urus faces more direct competition from German automakers that have been tracking 4x4 for a decade.

However, rivals, turbochargers or hatchback design probably won't stop the Urus from becoming one of the most successful Lamborghini launches in history. Everybody who's anybody will want the supercar equivalent of an SUV... or is it the other way around?

