Audi Q8 Looks like a Poor Man's Lamborghini Urus at Nurburgring

More on this:

1 600 HP Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept Goes All Retro at 2017 SEMA Show

2 BMW i8 vs. Audi R8 Spyder: Two Different Supercars That Get Under Your Skin

3 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Shines in New Official Videos

4 Audi's Latest Safety Commercial Has More Clowns Than Your Worst Nightmare

5 2019 Audi A7 Debuts With More Screens, LEDs and Technology