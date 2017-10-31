autoevolution
 

600 HP Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept Goes All Retro at 2017 SEMA Show

With the tuning show (alright, the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show) in Las Vegas on its way, news of various debuts are starting to come in. Here is Audi's entrance: a modified TT RS coupe with no fewer than 600 hp.
The Audi TT doesn't have the success it deserves, and we suspect that's mostly due to its feminine design. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer tried to repair the mistake after the first generation, but the image stuck and you just can't think "performance" when looking at a TT, even if it's the very performant TT RS with its 2.5-liter engine and 400 hp.

Well, it seems like the company might have finally found a solution, and it looks like this. It's called the Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept and it gets 600 horsepower from the same turbocharged mill as the vanilla RS. That's allegedly enough to give the little coupe a 3.6 seconds 0-62 mph acceleration time, together with a top speed of 192.6 mph (310 km/h).

The German carmaker says the car's styling is inspired by the legendary Audi 90 IMSA GTO race car, and while it may have squarish wheel arches and a low stance, the proportions just aren't there for the TT to resemble the svelte model from the late '80s.

It is 5.5 inches (14 cm) wider than the standard model, which means it is also a lot more planted on the road - or rather the track. There are also an adjustable carbon fiber rear wing and several aerodynamic elements all over the car also helping with the necessary downforce, while grip is handled by wider wheels and race-spec tires.

As the name suggests, the TT Clubsport Turbo Concept is not headed into production, but Audi did bring something more palpable to SEMA. We're talking about the debut of Audi Sport Performance Parts line on the U.S. market which will include various official modifications for the TT RS and R8 V10 models.

Browsing through the TT RS catalog, you can expect to come across a two-way adjustable suspension, better brakes, supplementary chassis bracing, 20-inch wheels as well as bodywork modifications with both aesthetic and aerodynamic effects. Akrapovic exhausts are also on offer to match the acoustics with the new visuals.

There's no word on what parts are in store for Audi R8 V10 owners nor when exactly the TT RS ones will become available, but anyone interested should give their local Audi dealership a call.
