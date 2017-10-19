The All-New Audi A7 Has Crazy Pulsating KITT Taillights

Designers say that the rear is one of the last bastions of creativity. However, Audi has always loved making striking taillights.

Everybody expected this to happen after seeing the A8. However, the coupe model is more avant garde. If KITT from Knight Rider were launched right now, this is what it would look like.



One horizontal bar goes over the whole back end. Vertical lines of varying sizes sit on top and put on a light show whenever you start or stop the car. The dynamic turn indicators seem to be placed below that.



This is the sort of stuff you only saw on concept cars. Speaking of which, the production four-door puts the Prologue to shame in this department. Also, the A7 seems to have lights that help you locate the door handles in the dark.



Audi did promise to better differentiate its models in the future. Even in the dark, you will be able to tell this apart from an A5 Sportback. However, we have a sneaking suspicion that this is optional



Like its executive cousin, the brand new A7 will ride on top of the MLB Evo platform. It will grow in size around a larger wheelbase that boosts legroom. However, headroom still won't be the top priority.



The engines should mostly be of the turbocharged V6 variety. However, it will take some time to understand what the new names mean thanks to Audi's convoluted strategy. The S7 will even downsize to the RS5's 2.9-liter, so there's little chance of a V8 outside of the flagship



