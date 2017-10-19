2019 Audi A7 Debuts With More Screens, LEDs and Technology

There are quite a few variations debuting today. For example, the blue car in our press photo gallery is equipped with the S-line body kit. But even the "standard" model looks better than we expected.
The rear is probably its best view. "Tapered like that of a yacht," the tail of the new A7 is festooned with a spoiler that extends at 120 km/h (74 mph) and a complicated lighting unit decorated in 13 vertical segments.
As standard, LED headlights are fitted to the car. However, Matrix LED and Matrix LED with Later High Beam systems are also available, each with their own loo.
The inside is way more modern, though we expected that. Like the A8, this coupe uses dual screens, a 10.1-inch primary system up top and a smaller 8.6-inch display below employed by the climate control. There's no MMI scroll wheel; you just scribble on one of the screens like you would with some phones.
Of course, you also get a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit
shared with so many Audis. The A7 sets itself apart from the flagship saloon by slightly angling the screens towards the driver.The atmosphere is also sportier thanks to aluminum inserts.
At launch, the main engine is a 3.0 TFSI, turbocharged to produce 340 HP
and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). This will be badged as the A7 55 TFSI. Like the A8, this car uses a mild hybrid system consisting of a 48-volt lithium-ion battery works with a beefy alternator. The main difference is that where the A8 has an 8-speed automatic, the coupe model gets a 7-speed twin-clutch.
This entire combo is good for 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). We expect Audi to soon announce diesel 3.0 TDI
engines for Europe. In a few more months, the new S7 should also come out, boasting a 450 HP 2.9-liter V6 shared with the Panamera 4S.