Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Nurburgring Near Crash Is an Electronic Save

Many occasions that see modern electronics put into the same sentence with the Nurburgring involved a fair amount of #$%^ words, since the nannies tend to get in the way of fully enjoying the challenges the Green Hell has to throw at one. However, this isn't the case with the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet we're here to show you, which probably owes quite a lot to its ESP.
That's because this Affalterbach drop-top went through a rough Nordschleife near crash and it looks like the electronics saved the day.

The driver of the 510 hp convertible was caught out by Adenauer Forst. While this isn't a particularly tricky bend once you get to know it, its entry can easily catch novices out, with most such happenings seeing the aggressive rumble-strips on the side of the track acting as trampolines.

At the 2:31 point of the video below, we can see the C63 S Cabriolet slightly losing its posterior in what looks like a case of lift-off oversteer. And the surface change that follows due to the effect described in the paragraph above didn't exactly help.

As the Mercedes-AMG leaps back onto the track, the car slides the other way, with the driver slightly overcorrecting. Fortunately, the twin-turbo V8 machine had scrubbed off nearly all off its speed by that point, so it didn't take too much for the car to resume its lap.

Throughout the grip-challenging process described above, it's obvious that selective wheel braking kept the car from going fully sideways, which could've easily resulted in an encounter with the barrier on the side of the circuit - it appears that the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet was in the half-off ESP SPORT Handling Mode.

The Affalterbach stunt we've discussed is part of an Adenauer Forst compilation and the rest of the clip is also worthy of your attention. For instance, the Miata driver at the 6:07 sets a negative example you should examine, since spending time on the side of a Ring in the absence of a real emergency is always a bad idea.

