autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Hits Nurburgring, Prototypes Look Composed

3 Nov 2017, 12:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback and sedan haven broken the Internet in uncovered form yesterday, it's time to return to the three-pointed star's entry-level family, as we need to discuss the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA.
6 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Hits Nurburgring2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Hits Nurburgring2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Hits Nurburgring2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Hits Nurburgring2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Hits Nurburgring
The second incarnation of the crossover, which comes with the X157 internal code, has now moved past its early testing stage, with the test cars currently lapping the Nurburgring.

Zooming in on the piece of Green Hell spy footage below, it seems we're dealing with both an A-Class-based GLA test mule and a heavily-clad tester hiding the body details of the next-gen GLA.

Underneath the skin of the (moderately) high-riding model, we'll find the MFA2 (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture 2) platform. The architecture is set to deliver a torsional rigidity boost, thus bringing benefits on both the comfort and the driving dynamics fronts.

The new structure of the car will also help the GLA leave its most important drawback behind, delivering a more spacious cabin. Nevertheless, since Mercedes-Benz is expected to deliver a crossover slotted in between the GLA and the GLC, which should wear the GLB moniker, you shouldn't expect too much of a size increase for the second-gen GLA.

Under the hood of the new GLA, we'll find a host of turbo-four mills. On the gas front, things will range from a 1.6-liter engine to multiple output versions of 2.0-liter units, mild-hybridisation included.

As for oil burners, the Renault-borrowed 1.5-liter powerplants will be replaced by the French automaker's new 1.6-liter mills.

At the top of the range, the obvious Mercedes-AMG GLA45, which has earned plenty of praise, should receive a slightly less hot sibling, in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 40.

Until we get our hands on more info regarding the X157 Mercedes-Benz GLA, you can check out the prototypes doing their thing on the Green Hell in the video below.

mercedes-benz gla 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 spy video crossover
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeAll MERCEDES BENZ models  