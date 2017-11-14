Singer's New 500 HP Absinthe Porsche 911 Is the Ultimate Air-Cooled Restomod

autoevolution
Last week, we showed you a spy video focusing on a new Porsche 911 restomodded by Singer, with the highlight being the all-new 500 hp naturally aspirated wonder at the back of the test car. Well, the time has come for the specialist to officially introduce the flat-six, along with the 964 Neunelfer around it.
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, allow us to introduce you to a 1990 Porsche 911 that can be described as an introduction to Singer Vehicle Design's 2.0 era.

Underneath the exquisite cocktail that is the Absinthe exterior finish and the Blood Orange cabin, you'll find an uber-diet that has taken the car under the one-ton point (the thing now tips the scales at just 990 kg or 2,180 lbs). This was achieved thanks to a melange of wonder materials like magnesium, titanium, and, of course, carbon fiber.

As for the said boxer, we're looking at a 4.0-liter motor delivering 500 hp and being able to scream at north of 9,000 rpm. The unit is mated to a Hewland six-speed manual that relies heavily on magnesium, while the list of other suppliers is simply a collection of delicious brands.

We're talking about BBS forged 18-inch wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber and Brembo monoblock calipers, along with carbon discs.

As for the next-generation development we mentioned in the second paragraph, the restomodding process won't take place in Singer's Californian shop, but in Oxfordshire, UK - this is where the company's newfound partner Willians (F1 tech, anybody?) does its job.

And while Porsche icon Hans Mezger has supervised the development of the engine, Zuffenhausen star Norbert Singer was used as a consultant for the aero bits.

The test drivers? Singer doesn't have to wait for journo input, since Chris Harris is already on the team, joined by pro racer Marino Franchitti (by the way, here's the latter's wife spinning during a track day).

The latest Singer creation, which can be customised by being "stripped bare for dynamic savagery, dressed for intercontinental touring or pitched somewhere between those extremes," will only be offered to 75 fortunate mortals.
