2017 Jaguar F-Type Offered With Up To $30,000 Discount In The U.S.

According to Cars Direct
, Jaguar Land Rover North America allows its dealerships to cut as much as $30,000 from the suggested retail price of the F-Type. The motoring publication gives a well-equipped F-Type SVR Coupe as a case in point, which is listed at $100,533, down from $130,533. Don’t know about you, but that’s what I call a proper bargain.
There’s a catch to the $30,000 discount, though. The condition is, buyers have to pay in cash or with outside financing. What’s more, Cars Direct highlights that most dealers have largely sold out the V6-powered base model. For 2018, the entry-level F-Type is the 2.0-liter i4
with the 296-horsepower turbocharged engine, automatic box, and rear-wheel-drive.
About the 2018 Jaguar F-Type
, the Leaping Cat offers “zero deals to speak of for buying or leasing”
the newcomer. With the current offer scheduled to expire on January 2, good luck with getting a deal on the 2018 model until then. Most likely, Jaguar isn’t willing to budge at all.
Manual enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten by the automaker, with the U.S.
-spec F-Type 3.0-liter V6 coming with a six-speed stick shift. The least expensive manual-equipped model is the 340-horsepower F-Type Coupe with rear-wheel-drive at $68,000. The ticket to supercharged V8 power isn’t cheap, though, with the 550-horsepower F-Type retailing at $99,000. At the very top of the spectrum, the F-Type SVR is $121,900.
While Jaguar milks out the F-Type for as long as it can, the Whitley, Coventry-based automaker is working on the successor. Believed to welcome some kind of hybrid assistance and a turbocharged inline-6 Ingenium engine, the next F-Type will share its platform with the next-generation XK
. But for the time being, the XK is wishful thinking from the part of design boss Ian Callum.