2017 Jaguar F-Type Offered With Up To $30,000 Discount In The U.S.

14 Nov 2017, 14:53 UTC ·
The United States is a lucrative market for the F-Type, Jaguar’s bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful sports car. But as the 2018 F-Type facelift prepares to roll into showrooms, the Leaping Cat finds itself in need of getting rid of remaining 2017 stock. And this is where discounts step in.
According to Cars Direct, Jaguar Land Rover North America allows its dealerships to cut as much as $30,000 from the suggested retail price of the F-Type. The motoring publication gives a well-equipped F-Type SVR Coupe as a case in point, which is listed at $100,533, down from $130,533. Don’t know about you, but that’s what I call a proper bargain.

There’s a catch to the $30,000 discount, though. The condition is, buyers have to pay in cash or with outside financing. What’s more, Cars Direct highlights that most dealers have largely sold out the V6-powered base model. For 2018, the entry-level F-Type is the 2.0-liter i4 with the 296-horsepower turbocharged engine, automatic box, and rear-wheel-drive.

About the 2018 Jaguar F-Type, the Leaping Cat offers “zero deals to speak of for buying or leasing” the newcomer. With the current offer scheduled to expire on January 2, good luck with getting a deal on the 2018 model until then. Most likely, Jaguar isn’t willing to budge at all.

Manual enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten by the automaker, with the U.S.-spec F-Type 3.0-liter V6 coming with a six-speed stick shift. The least expensive manual-equipped model is the 340-horsepower F-Type Coupe with rear-wheel-drive at $68,000. The ticket to supercharged V8 power isn’t cheap, though, with the 550-horsepower F-Type retailing at $99,000. At the very top of the spectrum, the F-Type SVR is $121,900.

While Jaguar milks out the F-Type for as long as it can, the Whitley, Coventry-based automaker is working on the successor. Believed to welcome some kind of hybrid assistance and a turbocharged inline-6 Ingenium engine, the next F-Type will share its platform with the next-generation XK. But for the time being, the XK is wishful thinking from the part of design boss Ian Callum.
