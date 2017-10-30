2018 Jaguar I-Pace Spotted in Budapest with Possible Extra Sensors

Jaguar's first ever all-electric vehicle, the I-PACE crossover is coming along nicely. The company still hasn't shown the production version of the car, toting what it calls a concept at all the motor shows where it's been present this year instead.

There's no word on the pricing yet, but we'd be surprised if it went for anything less than $60,000. Probably the best thing about the I-PACE so far is that Jaguar announced at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show it would launch the world's first all-electric FIA-backed mono-brand championship called However, you should expect the EVs you'll find in Jaguar's showrooms next year to look very much like that show car, if not exactly the same. In the meantime, though, the British carmaker keeps testing the crossover wearing a full camouflage wrap.That's also the case for this latest spotting of the promising electric crossover which took place in Budapest, Hungary's capital city. The pictures were sent to local publication HVG without any additional info, but they clearly show something mounted on the vehicle's nose.Whatever it is, it doesn't look like it was shown too much care since it's not aligned with the rest of the car. The I-PACE also appears to have the cover of the charging port missing, which isn't a clue in itself but rather just odd. Jaguar has not made any claims about the self-driving capabilities of the I-PACE, but since it's the brand's most futuristic model, you would expect it to benefit from the latest technologies available to it. The size of the picture makes it impossible to tell exactly what those devices are, but the most likely guess is a battery of sensors.Mounting three radars wouldn't make any sense, but then again we've never seen LIDARs installed in a similar position, so that's unlikely as well. The front bumper isn't the best place for video cameras either, plus they don't need such a bulky housing. Could they have nothing to do with autonomous driving?We'll hopefully know more next year when the I-PACE makes it official sales debut. The crossover is expected to pack 400 hp, a 90 kWh battery offering a maximum range of 220 EPA miles (over 350 km) and 500 km according to NEDC. It has dual motors so it's all-wheel-drive and promises to complete the 62 mph (100 km/h) benchmark in about four seconds.There's no word on the pricing yet, but we'd be surprised if it went for anything less than $60,000. Probably the best thing about the I-PACE so far is that Jaguar announced at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show it would launch the world's first all-electric FIA-backed mono-brand championship called Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY