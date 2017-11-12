2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Trumps 2019 Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Sound Battle

Some model ranges are defined by one particular engine during a certain point in time, and you don't need to look anywhere further than the current AMG lineup to see a perfect example of that.

5 photos AMG GT R, the S 63 or the upcoming G 63 SUV - its broad range of talents means it can deliver under any circumstances.



The same goes for the Jaguar





In trying to keep up with the Kardashians, the newcomer needs its own go-fast model, and the V8-powered SVR the Brits' answer. The SUV is expected to debut either by the end of this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show or early next year at one of the two U.S. events in Detroit or New York. Until that happens, though, we can still see it - and most of all hear it - using its loud engine and exhaust combination to clear the fog off the Nurburgring track.



It's obviously not the first time the 2018



The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 unit has slowly made its way under the hood of every new Affalterbach product, and with a power output varying from 476 to 612 hp, it's proven to be quite a versatile choice. You can find it in anything from the C 63 to theGT R, the S 63 or the upcoming G 63- its broad range of talents means it can deliver under any circumstances.The same goes for the Jaguar Land Rover performance models. If any of them has the SVR suffix, you can bet your life it'll have the very loud and grunty 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine filling the engine bay. The eight-cylinder mill isn't as new as the AMG V8, but it is still just as relevant as it was eight years ago when its 510 hp version was introduced with the XFR model.

Jaguar is fresh off launching the brand's first ever SUV, but the F-PACE is joining one hell of a busy segment. The competition here is fierce with Alfa Romeo , Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche all having their own equivalent models, not to mention performance versions as well.In trying to keep up with the Kardashians, the newcomer needs its own go-fast model, and the V8-powered SVR the Brits' answer. The SUV is expected to debut either by the end of this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show or early next year at one of the two U.S. events in Detroit or New York. Until that happens, though, we can still see it - and most of all hear it - using its loud engine and exhaust combination to clear the fog off the Nurburgring track.It's obviously not the first time the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR has been spotted on the iconic German circuit, but it's always a joy to hear its roar. This clip includes a bonus 2019 Porsche 911 appearance where we get a better look at its redesigned rear with side-to-side light strip and active wing. The presence of the German sports car provides us with an excellent sound comparison opportunity - spoilers: the flat-six gets owned by the raspy V8.