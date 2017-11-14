MSO Bespoke McLaren 720S Flaunts Gold Arabic Script In Dubai

As McLaren prepares to lift the veils off the BP15
, the Woking-based automaker took to the 2017 Dubai Motor Show to reveal a satin black 720S with gold-painted design elements. As for the Arabic script that beautifies the rear wing, the lettering is a nod to Dubai’s city skyline.
12 photos “What does it actually mean, though?”
According to McLaren
, it says that “life is measured in achievement, not in years alone.”
These words come from none other than Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who founded the racing team that now struggles in Formula 1. McLaren’s first Formula 1 car is the 1966 M2B, which features a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V8.
By comparison, the 720S
commissioned by MSO Bespoke ups the ante to 4.0 liters and two turbochargers, translating to 720 PS (710 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of torque. This, though, is not just another 720S. It’s a unique creation that flaunts a plaque which reads “1 of 1.”
The Zenith Black satin paint is complemented by gold-colored wheels. The engine bay, on the other hand, harks back to the McLaren F1 with acres of 24-carat gold for the heatshield. The black-and-gold
theme is present in the cabin as well, with the highlights coming in the form of gold-painted gearshift paddles. Even the center stripe on the steering wheel is finished in the deep lustrous yellow, which is a nice touch.
All the customization you see on and in the car took the McLaren Special Operations
department more than 120 hours to finish. Of those 120 hours, the rear wing with the Arabic lettering took 30. At the end of the day, the effort was worth it considering what a good-looking supercar this 720S is.
“The quote from Bruce McLaren rings true not only of the history of McLaren, but also the achievements of the UAE and the Gulf states over the last four decades,”
explains Andreas Bareis, managing director of McLaren’s automotive arm in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.