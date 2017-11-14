McLaren BP15 Debut Date Set, Teaser Shows Minimalist Taillight Design

When it comes to McLaren, the British racing team turned automaker is on a bit of a roll. The 720S
is a work of wonder, but the latest member of the Super Series lineage is just the tip of the iceberg. On December 10 at 00:01 GMT, McLaren will take the veils off the long-anticipated BP15.
17 photos
BP15 is nothing more than the codename for the next-generation Ultimate Series model, which is believed to borrow the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the 720S. In comparison to the BP23 Hyper-GT
, the BP15 is believed to steer clear off plug-in hybrid technology. To this effect, it’ll be interesting to see how many ponies McLaren is able to squeeze out of the M840T V8.
Described by its maker as the “ultimate track-concentrated McLaren,”
the BP15 is legally entitled to wear license plates. “The most extreme road-legal McLaren ever”
is the "third of 15 new models or derivates”
that are due by the end of 2022 under the McLaren Track22 business plan
. The automaker further notes that deliveries will kick off ahead of the BP25.
Following the first teaser of the BP15
, which depicted the three-pipe exhaust system with a hexagonal housing, the teaser photo that was released today shows the design of the taillight. The pic shows an extremely thin light bar located just below the aero-crazy rear deck.
At the side of the light bar, you will notice more aero bits made from carbon fiber. Low curb weight and plenty of downforce confirm the focused nature of the BP15. On a related note, McLaren
isn’t the only company trying to outdo McLaren. Gordon Murray is working on the spiritual successor of the F1, which is scheduled for reveal in 2018.
Announced by Gordon Murray Automotive
25 years since the F1 went official, the most impressive detail about the yet-unnamed model is the target for the curb weight: 1,000 kilograms or 2,204 pounds.